The actor, 43, was arrested after a TMZ video showed the confrontation in Brentwood, Tennessee, where he was seen pushing his neighbour to the ground and striking him multiple times

The actor, 43, was arrested after he was seen pushing his neighbour to the ground and striking him multiple times. Picture: Getty

By Frankie Elliott

Reacher star Alan Ritchson has not been charged after footage emerged on him hitting his neighbour while he was kneeling on the ground.

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The actor, 43, was arrested after a TMZ video showed the confrontation in Brentwood, Tennessee, with Ritchson seen pushing his neighbour to the ground and striking him multiple times. Local police have now said the celebrity will not face criminal charges as he acted in self-defence, after new footage emerged from Ritchson’s own camera. Read more: Ibiza Final Boss 'attacked by four masked men' in bar as police launch investigation Read more: Rio and Kate Ferdinand 'flee Dubai for Portugal' after sheltering from Iranian missiles in war-torn UAE

😳 "Reacher" star Alan Ritchson's body cam footage of his bloody fight with his neighbor is released. pic.twitter.com/Hxixghh9e9 — TMZ (@TMZ) March 24, 2026

It shows the star riding his green Kawasaki motorcycle through the suburban neighbourhood, when his neighbour, identified as Ronnie Taylor, steps into the street to block Ritchson’s path, causing him to flip over the handlebars. "After reviewing available evidence, including video footage and witness statements, authorities determined that no criminal charges will be pursued. Mr Ritchson's actions were found to be in self-defence," Brentwood police Captain Steven Pepin told The Hollywood Reporter. A "potential reckless endangerment charge” against the neighbour was considered, but Ritchson “declined to pursue charges”, Pepin added. “With the agreement of the District Attorney’s Office, the case is now closed, and no further action will be taken,” Pepin said. Taylor told TMZ the dispute began when he saw Ritchson speeding on his motorbike through the neighbourhood on Saturday. He then confronted the actor the next day, admitting that he initiated the first physical contact to ignite the fight.