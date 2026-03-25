Reacher star Alan Ritchson cleared after brawl with neighbour caught on camera
The actor, 43, was arrested after a TMZ video showed the confrontation in Brentwood, Tennessee, where he was seen pushing his neighbour to the ground and striking him multiple times
Reacher star Alan Ritchson has not been charged after footage emerged on him hitting his neighbour while he was kneeling on the ground.
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The actor, 43, was arrested after a TMZ video showed the confrontation in Brentwood, Tennessee, with Ritchson seen pushing his neighbour to the ground and striking him multiple times.
Local police have now said the celebrity will not face criminal charges as he acted in self-defence, after new footage emerged from Ritchson’s own camera.
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😳 "Reacher" star Alan Ritchson's body cam footage of his bloody fight with his neighbor is released. pic.twitter.com/Hxixghh9e9— TMZ (@TMZ) March 24, 2026
It shows the star riding his green Kawasaki motorcycle through the suburban neighbourhood, when his neighbour, identified as Ronnie Taylor, steps into the street to block Ritchson’s path, causing him to flip over the handlebars.
"After reviewing available evidence, including video footage and witness statements, authorities determined that no criminal charges will be pursued. Mr Ritchson's actions were found to be in self-defence," Brentwood police Captain Steven Pepin told The Hollywood Reporter.
A "potential reckless endangerment charge” against the neighbour was considered, but Ritchson “declined to pursue charges”, Pepin added.
“With the agreement of the District Attorney’s Office, the case is now closed, and no further action will be taken,” Pepin said.
Taylor told TMZ the dispute began when he saw Ritchson speeding on his motorbike through the neighbourhood on Saturday.
He then confronted the actor the next day, admitting that he initiated the first physical contact to ignite the fight.
"On Sunday, when I was cleaning my bike outside my house, he rode past once, twice and on the second time, I walked out in front of him, and I said, ‘You got to stop. Someone’s going to get hurt,’" Taylor said.
“Then it escalated quite quickly from there. I did push him because he was coming towards me on his, on his bike. He did it again for a second time. I pushed him a second time, and I think the second time he got off his bike and kicked the crap outta me,” he said.
Ritchson, who has not yet publicly commented on the incident, shared a quote on his Instagram on Tuesday, which read: “Never interrupt your enemy when he is making a mistake - Napoleon Bonaparte."
Ritchson shares three sons with wife Catherine, who he married in 2006, after they met while taking a dance class at college.
His other television credits include Smallville, Blue Mountain State, Blood Drive, and Titans.
As for movie roles, he played Raphael in the 2014 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles reboot and its 2016 sequel, and has appeared in The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013), Lazer Team (2015), and Fast X (2023).