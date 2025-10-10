60 per cent of bird species populations are declining according to a worrying new report

The majority of global bird species are in decline as agriculture and deforestation continues to threaten diversity, conservationist experts have warned. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

The majority of global bird species are in decline as agriculture and deforestation continues to threaten diversity, conservationist experts have warned.

The latest update to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) 'Red List has sounded the alarm about the nature crisis hitting several species. In the worrying update, the IUCN list have declared six species extinct, including the Christmas Island shrew, a species of cone snail and the slender-billed curlew. But there is brighter news for green sea turtles, which have gone from endangered to "least concern" status following decades of conservation efforts. The latest IUCN Red List update includes assessments that reveal an estimated 61 per cent of bird species worldwide have declining populations, an increase from 44 per cent in 2016.

Green sea turtles have gone from endangered to "least concern" status following decades of conservation efforts. Picture: Getty

More than one in 10 (11 per cent) of the 11,185 bird species assessed for the Red List are globally threatened. The most prevalent cause for declines in bird populations, which play a vital role in natural systems as pollinators, seed dispersers, pest controllers and scavengers, is their habitats being lost or degraded. This is driven particularly by expanding and more intensive farming, and logging, which are the main threats to birds at risk of extinction, conservationists said. In Madagascar, West Africa and Central America, loss of tropical forests is posing an increasing risk to birds, with 14 bird species found only in Madagascar's forests pushed into the near threatened category and three now considered to be vulnerable to extinction. In West Africa, five species are now near threatened, including the black-casqued hornbill which is also hunted and traded, while in Central America forest loss has pushed the northern nightingale-wren to near threatened. Dr Ian Burfield, from BirdLife and the Bird Red List authority co-ordinator, said: "That three in five of the world's bird species have declining populations shows how deep the biodiversity crisis has become and how urgent it is that governments take the actions they have committed to under multiple conventions and agreements." Climate change is another major threat to wildlife species, with rising temperatures pushing three species of Arctic seal closer to extinction, according to the update to the Red List which is released at the IUCN World Conservation Congress in Abu Dhabi.

In Madagascar, West Africa and Central America, loss of tropical forests is posing an increasing risk to birds. Picture: Getty

The hooded seal has declined from vulnerable to endangered, while the bearded seal and harp seal have moved from least concern to near threatened. Conservationists said the primary threat to seal species in the region was sea ice loss, driven by global warming which is happening four times faster in the Arctic than elsewhere. Arctic seals rely on sea ice for breeding and raising their pups, as well as moulting, resting and accessing forage areas, while loss of ice also affects feeding habits and increases human activity which also threatens the seals. Ice-dependent seals are a key food source for other animals such as polar bears, and indigenous people in the region, and they play a central role in the ecosystem, with their survival tied to the health of the entire marine environment, the IUCN said. But species can rebound with the help of conservation action, with the global population of green sea turtles increasing by around 28 per cent since the 1970s. The turtles are found in tropical and subtropical waters around the world and play a key role in marine habitats such as seagrass meadows and coral reefs. Action to reverse declines has focused on protecting nesting females and eggs on beaches, engaging with communities to reduce human consumption, and preventing accidental catch in fishing gear, with efforts in Ascension Island, Brazil, Mexico and Hawaii particularly successful, the IUCN said.

The hooded seal has declined from vulnerable to endangered, while the bearded seal and harp seal have moved from least concern to near threatened. Picture: Getty