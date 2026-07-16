The RSPCA has marked Guinea Pig Awareness Day by sharing that it has seen a 70% rise if the rodents being donated to its centres because of over-breeding.

The charity said on the awareness day on Thursday, July 16, that the cost of living crisis, combined with a lack of owner knowledge, has led to more and more cute pets being given up.

RSPCA frontline officers described dealing with an almost 70% rise in reports involving ten or more animals at a single address over the last five years, with some cases even involving hundreds of animals in one location.

Last year, 419 guinea pigs were taken into RSPCA national centres in England and Wales, a rise of 181 from the previous year.

Eloise Dicks, science and policy officer for the RSPCA, said: "Many guinea pigs that come into our care have come from overcrowded homes where they’ve lived in poor conditions and had little positive human interaction.

"Alarming new figures show that we are seeing rising reports of cruelty year after year.

"The summer months are our busiest times of year and our frontline rescue teams, specialist vets, behaviourists, rehabilitation and rehoming teams, will be working tirelessly to help as many animals as possible."

She said the RSPCA has launched Cruelty Hurts, Love Rescues, a campaign to help combat the trend of animals being dumped on the charity - and for better care to be taken of pets.