'Alarming' 70% rise in guinea pigs donated due to 'over breeding' and 'lack of owner knowledge'
Guinea Pig Awareness Day encourages would-be pet owners to look out for signs of distress and neuter rodent pets
The RSPCA has marked Guinea Pig Awareness Day by sharing that it has seen a 70% rise if the rodents being donated to its centres because of over-breeding.
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The charity said on the awareness day on Thursday, July 16, that the cost of living crisis, combined with a lack of owner knowledge, has led to more and more cute pets being given up.
RSPCA frontline officers described dealing with an almost 70% rise in reports involving ten or more animals at a single address over the last five years, with some cases even involving hundreds of animals in one location.
Last year, 419 guinea pigs were taken into RSPCA national centres in England and Wales, a rise of 181 from the previous year.
Eloise Dicks, science and policy officer for the RSPCA, said: "Many guinea pigs that come into our care have come from overcrowded homes where they’ve lived in poor conditions and had little positive human interaction.
"Alarming new figures show that we are seeing rising reports of cruelty year after year.
"The summer months are our busiest times of year and our frontline rescue teams, specialist vets, behaviourists, rehabilitation and rehoming teams, will be working tirelessly to help as many animals as possible."
She said the RSPCA has launched Cruelty Hurts, Love Rescues, a campaign to help combat the trend of animals being dumped on the charity - and for better care to be taken of pets.
Guinea pigs are usually mild and placid, often requiring less attention than rabbits and hamsters, but still need to be well cared for, with access to grass.
They also need to be neutered and to be kept in pairs or small groups due to their sociable nature. The pigs can live for four to six years, but some can live for longer.
The RSPCA said it has many guinea pigs in its care homes ready for adoption and is expecting a hectic summer.
Ms Dicks said: “Guinea pigs have amazing personalities and make wonderful pets, so it’s fantastic to celebrate them on Guinea Pig Awareness Day.
“But alongside the fun of owning guinea pigs comes a responsibility to meet their welfare needs.
"A suitable environment, the right diet, opportunities to express natural behaviours and plenty of enrichment, such as tunnels, toys and hiding places, are all essential for keeping them happy and healthy."
She added: “Guinea pigs should never be kept alone. They thrive in single-sex same species pairs or groups, or with a neutered male and one or more females. Neutering males before they are housed with females is the best way to prevent unwanted litters."