Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins, known to locals as JKT, ran on a campaign of affordability, pausing new data centre developments, and taxing oil corporations

Alaska's incoming Democratic Governor Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins at Mission Ballroom on November 13, 2026. Picture: Mark Makela/Getty

By Sophie Clark

A Democrat has won the Alaska gubernatorial race for the first time in nearly 30 years, striking another blow to Republicans following the 2026 midterm elections.

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Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins, known to locals as JKT, claimed victory in Alaska eking out a win of 50.9% over three Republican opponents in the field. This is another Democratic win in what has been labelled “the Blue Tsunami” as Democrats swept to victory in federal and state elections across the country. Democrats won governor's races in 30 states, including in the previously Republican strongholds of Ohio, Georgia, Iowa, Texas, and now Alaska. Read more: Trump casts doubt on Democrats’ midterm victory as he questions if election was 'honest' Read more: Burnham ‘confident’ after Trump’s midterms hammering

A person walks their dog past large signs for Democratic Senate candidate Mary Peltola and Alaska gubernatorial candidate Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026, in Anchorage, Alaska. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson). Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

The 37-year-old former Alaska state legislator ran on a similar campaign to other Democrats across the country, which included a focus on affordability, better public funding for education, and pushing back against data centre construction. He also campaigned for all oil and gas producers to pay corporate income taxes, an issue which is particularly poignant in Alaska where 85% of state revenue is supplied by oil revenue. He is now set to be the first Democrat governor of Alaska since 1998. “It was a team effort every step of the way, and we always believed we could (win),” Kreiss-Tomkins said on Friday when the victory was announced. “So it’s really really gratifying to have that official race call, or whatever CNN calls it, to kind of put some punctuation on the sentence.”

An advertising blimp for Alaska gubernatorial candidate Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins is seen, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, in Wasilla, Alaska. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson). Picture: Associated Press/Alamy