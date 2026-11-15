‘Blue Tsunami’ continues as Democrat wins Alaska governor’s seat for the first time in 30 years
Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins, known to locals as JKT, ran on a campaign of affordability, pausing new data centre developments, and taxing oil corporations
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A Democrat has won the Alaska gubernatorial race for the first time in nearly 30 years, striking another blow to Republicans following the 2026 midterm elections.
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Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins, known to locals as JKT, claimed victory in Alaska eking out a win of 50.9% over three Republican opponents in the field.
This is another Democratic win in what has been labelled “the Blue Tsunami” as Democrats swept to victory in federal and state elections across the country.
Democrats won governor's races in 30 states, including in the previously Republican strongholds of Ohio, Georgia, Iowa, Texas, and now Alaska.
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The 37-year-old former Alaska state legislator ran on a similar campaign to other Democrats across the country, which included a focus on affordability, better public funding for education, and pushing back against data centre construction.
He also campaigned for all oil and gas producers to pay corporate income taxes, an issue which is particularly poignant in Alaska where 85% of state revenue is supplied by oil revenue.
He is now set to be the first Democrat governor of Alaska since 1998.
“It was a team effort every step of the way, and we always believed we could (win),” Kreiss-Tomkins said on Friday when the victory was announced. “So it’s really really gratifying to have that official race call, or whatever CNN calls it, to kind of put some punctuation on the sentence.”
The Democratic Governors Association issued a congratulatory statement saying: “Building on his history of winning tough races, JKT is the first Democrat to win the Alaska governor’s race in 28 years because he built a broad, cross-partisan coalition of voters who know he’ll put politics aside and focus on actually solving problems.”
At time of publication, votes are still being counted in Alaska for the Senate election, where Democrat Mary Peltola leads at 49.94% against incumbent Republican Dan Sullian’s 45.96%, with 97% of the vote counted.
Alaska was the only state in the 2026 midterms to use ranked choice voting for its House, Senate and governor’s race. Maine used ranked choice voting for its House and Senate races, which resulted in a Democrat beating Republican Senate incumbent Susan Collins.