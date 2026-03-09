Scottish police have been investigating alleged “irregularities” in the party’s finances since May 2025

By Georgia Rowe

The leader of the Scottish pro-independence Alba Party has announced the party is to be wound down and de-registered as a result of its "dire financial plight".

The former First Minister formed the Alba Party to contest seats in Scottish Parliament elections. Picture: Getty

The Alba party was founded in February 2021 and led by former first minister of Scotland Alex Salmond up until his death in 2024. The news comes after a handful of party members called for MacAskill to resign if he would not lead them into May's election. After meeting with the national executive committee (NEC) on Saturday, MacAskill said: “I wish to place on record my grateful thanks to the membership for their efforts for our party and for our cause. It has been a privilege to work with them. “We can be proud of what we sought to achieve and also the support which we gave to our founder in his time of need. "The dream shall never die, parties as with individuals are mortal, but our cause is eternal.” Former SNP MP Angus MacNeil, who joined the party after failing to be re-elected as an independent candidate in 2024, said it was a "sad and unnecessary end" to Alex Salmond's dream for the new party.

Kenny MacAskill took over party leadership in 2024. Picture: Getty