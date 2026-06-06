Environmentalists oppose the plan, which they say would impact several hundred hectares of pristine beaches

Protesters display banners and chant slogans outside the Prime Minister's Office in Tirana, Albania, on June 5, 2026, during the fifth consecutive demonstration against a proposed luxury tourism development project in Narta. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Rowe

Thousands of Albanians have taken to the streets to protest against plans of a company linked to Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka and son-in-law to build a luxury resort in an environmentally sensitive area.

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The €1.4 billion ($1.6 billion) resort is being led by Jared Kushner's investment firm Affinity Partners. Environmentalists oppose the plan for the abandoned island of Sazan, which they say would impact several hundred hectares of pristine beaches. The resort is planned for an undeveloped stretch of coastline near the Vjosa-Narta protected landscape, a wetland home to flamingos, seals and sea turtle nesting sites. Locals rushed to the development area to check the situation on Friday, as police patrolled, where there was no sign of the builders or heavy machinery that had been preparing the ground in recent days at the site of the planned resort. The development came hours after protesters gathered in Tirana outside the office of Albania's Prime Minister Edi Rama, holding pink inflatable flamingos and chanting "revolution" and "stop the project". Read more: Putin dismisses Zelensky's calls for face-to-face meeting saying he does 'not see the point' Read more: US attacks Iranian radar sites after Tehran launches drones in latest Gulf escalation

Protest against tourism project in Albania drawing thousands of participants. Picture: Getty

A demonstrator holds a placard reading "American Nepo Baby - Buying protected areas like shoes and high class dresses in the shopping centre" as protestors gather in front of Albania's Prime Minister's Office. Picture: AFP via Getty Images

One placard read: "Edi Rama, resign." "Albania is not for sale. Albania belongs to the Albanian people and we decide what we want to do here," said Lindita Komani, a writer who joined the protests. "It's not that some corrupt politicians who run Albania can decide what they can do with our property, with the Albanian heritage, the natural heritage, a cultural heritage."

Aerial view of Sazan Island. Picture: Alamy

Albania's Economy and Innovation Minister Delina Ibrahimaj said on Thursday that environmental impact assessments are being drafted for the proposed investment which would have to comply fully with environmental legislation and safeguard the local habitat. European environmental directives and Albanian law provide legal guarantees against projects that could harm the protected lagoon and surrounding habitats, she was quoted as saying by Albania's state news agency ATA. Developers have said they will progress responsibly. "Our focus remains on responsible stewardship, environmental enhancement, job creation, and creating long-term value for local communities," said Asher Abehsera, chairman of Sazan Real Estate Development LLC, which is developing the plans in partnership with Kushner's firm. "We respect the ongoing public and institutional processes."

Ivanka Trump announces that she and her husband, Jared Kushner, are building a massive off-the-grid private island in the middle of the Mediterranean.



The island spans 1,400 hectares and currently has no power.



They will be working with some of the world's greatest living… pic.twitter.com/0yJqr3nHSw — Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra) June 2, 2026

Affinity Partners and Kushner did not respond to requests for comment. Protesters gathered outside the office of Albania's Prime Minister Edi Rama on Tuesday evening, holding inflatable flamingoes and signs that read "Nation is not for sale" and "I don't want Albania like Dubai". "We want all construction to halt and heavy machines out of the protected area," said Joni Vorpsi, an ecologist with PPNEA-BirdLife Albania organisation. "This would be a new city with around 10,000 rooms and it will completely destroy that wild region." Rama defended the project on Tuesday.

An aerial view of thousands of demonstrators carrying banners and placards gather on the Boulevard of the Martyrs of the Nation to protest the planned sale of a beach in the Zvernec area of Vlora as part of a tourism development project. Picture: Olsi Shehu/Anadolu via Getty Images

Protests Against Kushner Resort Project. Picture: Getty