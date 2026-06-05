Environmentalists oppose the plan, which they say would impact several hundred hectares of pristine beaches

An aerial view of thousands of demonstrators carrying banners and placards gather on the Boulevard of the Martyrs of the Nation to protest the planned sale of a beach in the Zvernec area of Vlora as part of a tourism development project. Picture: Olsi Shehu/Anadolu via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Thousands of Albanians have been taking to the streets this week to protest against a development planned by a company linked with Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner on an environmentally sensitive part of the Adriatic coast.

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The €1.4 billion ($1.6 billion) resort is being led by Kushner's investment firm Affinity Partners on an island off Albania and an undeveloped stretch of coastline near the Vjosa-Narta protected landscape, a wetland home to flamingos, seals and sea turtle nesting sites. Environmentalists oppose the plan, which they say would impact several hundred hectares of pristine beaches. Developers say they will progress responsibly. "Our focus remains on responsible stewardship, environmental enhancement, job creation, and creating long-term value for local communities. We respect the ongoing public and institutional processes," said Asher Abehsera, chairman of Sazan Real Estate Development LLC, which is developing the plans in partnership with Kushner's firm. Read more: US slams 'two-tier' UK police as Trump's officials wade into Henry Nowak murder scandal Read more: Republicans break with Trump to approve measure to prevent him from resuming Iran war without Congress

Drone view of the Zvernec peninsula in southwestern Albania, which is part of the Vjosa-Narta Protected Landscape. Picture: Ilir Tsouko/For The Washington Post via Getty Images

Affinity Partners and Kushner did not respond to requests for comment. Protesters gathered outside the office of Albania's Prime Minister Edi Rama on Tuesday evening, holding inflatable flamingoes and signs that read "Nation is not for sale" and "I don't want Albania like Dubai". "We want all construction to halt and heavy machines out of the protected area," said Joni Vorpsi, an ecologist with PPNEA-BirdLife Albania organisation. "This would be a new city with around 10,000 rooms and it will completely destroy that wild region." Rama defended the project on Tuesday.

A demonstrator holds a placard reading "American Nepo Baby - Buying protected areas like shoes and high class dresses in the shopping centre" as protestors gather in front of Albania's Prime Minister's Office. Picture: AFP via Getty Images