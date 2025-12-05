Some 700 Albanian families could be offered more than £3,000 to leave the UK, as ministers grapple with a soaring immigration bill.

“At the moment, we can pay people about £3,000,” he said, “and I make no apology for that.

Alex Norris, the border security minister, told LBC it was a ‘good investment for the taxpayer’ but refused to put a figure on how high the payment could go.

Shabana Mahmood is now considering an increase to the amount of money offered to migrants who agree to leave, to speed up their removal.

Last month, the Home Secretary slammed a lack of urgency by her department to deport them, as she announced sweeping changes to the immigration system.

Taxpayers are continuing to provide housing to asylum seekers with children who have already had their claims rejected and have refused to go home voluntarily.

“It means we can get them removed more quickly and the taxpayer saves money because they’re not being housed in hotels with expensive nightly rates.

“We are looking at whether increasing that might help, particularly with families, because we have 700 Albanian families who are failed asylum seekers in the system.

“If a small incentive moves them out, then that of course is the right thing to do and that’s why we’re looking at it.”

It comes as officials warned the lack of priority around removing families has meant the “personal benefit of placing a child on a dangerous small boat outweighs the considerable risks of doing so.”

An eighth immigration removals centre was opened by the Home Office this week, near Oxford, to help ramp up deportation flights.

Campsfield House adds 160 beds to the 2,400 currently available across UK detention sites and is due to expand further, by another 240 spaces, in future.

The site will detain small boat arrivals alongside foreign national criminals due for deportation and immigration offenders found to be working in the UK illegally.

Looking around the facility before the first migrants were moved in, Alex Norris told LBC: “The public expects order and control in our migration system and a core part of that is increasing the number of people being removed.

“To do that, you've got to have really good detention. So that's the facility we're opening here for that final leg before people leave the country.

“We've made really significant strides in our time in government but we do want to see more.

“We're going to make changes, as we committed to a couple of weeks ago, to the law, to make sure that, whether it's the domestic interpretation or international treaties, that they don't frustrate that.”