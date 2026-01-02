Two Albanian nationals charged after elderly man dies in collision
Two Albanian men have been charged after a pedestrian in his 80s died when he was hit by a car and carried on top of it for as much a mile.
Listen to this article
The incident on the A289 Gads Hill in Gillingham, Kent, involved a grey Mercedes estate and a pedestrian, and took place at around 12.10pm on Monday December 29.
The man was found on Grange Road in the Medway town, potentially almost a mile or more from where he was hit.
The car was found nearby and the two occupants fled on foot, police said.
Read more: Man’s body recovered from Essex reservoir after small plane crash
On Friday morning, Kent Police said Albert Matraxhiu, 28, of Orange Hill Road, Edgware, north London, has been charged with death by dangerous driving.
Erald Paci, 29, of Five Way Court, Chatham, Kent, was charged with perverting the course of justice.
The force said both men are Albanian nationals and have been remanded to appear in court on Friday.
Speaking after the collision, Det Insp Zoe Wilczek said: ‘While we appreciate the quality of these images isn’t crystal clear, we are still in the early stages of our investigation and thank everyone who has provided images and witness accounts so far.
“We urge anyone with relevant information regarding the incident or these men to get in touch with us.’