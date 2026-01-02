Police are searching for two men after the fatal crash. Picture: Kent Police

By Henry Moore

Two Albanian men have been charged after a pedestrian in his 80s died when he was hit by a car and carried on top of it for as much a mile.

The incident on the A289 Gads Hill in Gillingham, Kent, involved a grey Mercedes estate and a pedestrian, and took place at around 12.10pm on Monday December 29. The man was found on Grange Road in the Medway town, potentially almost a mile or more from where he was hit. The car was found nearby and the two occupants fled on foot, police said. Read more: Man’s body recovered from Essex reservoir after small plane crash

