Part of an "industrial scale" cannabis farm in a disused shopping centre,. Picture: COPFS

By Ella Bennett

Three Albanian men have been jailed for running an “industrial scale” cannabis farm in a disused shopping centre.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Elton Skenderi, 29, Gjovalin Toma, 31, and Eduard Daja, 39, were all arrested while attempting to “flood” central Scotland with the class B drug, which they were cultivating in the former Irvine Forum shopping centre in North Ayrshire. During a raid in September 2024, police found 3,058 cannabis plants in the site, with an estimated value of between £600,000 and £1.8 million. At the High Court in Glasgow on Wednesday, Judge Lord Mulholland told them: “I don’t think I have ever seen so many cannabis plants in one place.” All three men pleaded guilty to offences under the Misuse of Drugs Act at the same court on August 6. Daja also pleaded guilty to breaching a deportation order, which had been imposed in July 2023 following an earlier conviction for cannabis production at Leeds Crown Court. Read more: British 'drug mule' Bella Culley could be freed from Georgian jail - if family pay huge fine Read more: Ex-inmate who shot dead prison officer for exposing his affair with female guard jailed for 45 years

During a raid in September 2024, police found 3,058 cannabis plants in the site. Picture: COPFS

During the sentencing on Wednesday, Lord Mulholland told the men they had engaged in “criminality on an industrial scale”. Addressing them through Albanian interpreters, he added: “This was not a small-scale operation. “You were running a cannabis factory to flood central Scotland with cannabis. “I have been in the law for over 40 years and I have never seen a cannabis farm as extensive as the one in this case. “You have all come here to receive the benefits available from living in the United Kingdom and this is how you treat this country.” Addressing Daja, he said: “You should not have been in this country, given that you had been deported following serving a sentence for your conviction for cannabis production at Leeds Crown Court.”

Police found cannabis plants with an estimated value of between £600,000 and £1.8 million. Picture: COPFS