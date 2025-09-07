Carlos Alcaraz has beaten Jannik Sinner to win a second US Open men's singles title and take the world number one spot from his opponent.

The Spaniard beat the Italian by three sets to one in Queens, New York, to win his sixth Grand Slam title at the age of just 22.

Alcaraz won the final 6-2 3-6 6-1 6-4 to claim the major title for the second time, after his maiden victory in 2022.

Sinner, 24, went into match as the reigning US Open champion and men's world number one - but has now lost both monikers to Alcaraz.

For an unprecedented third time in a season in the open era, the same two men were meeting in a slam final, and it was Alcaraz who added to his French Open crown and gaining revenge upon Sinner, who beat him to a Wimbledon title in July.

The final was delayed by half an hour because of increased security surrounding the visit of United States president Donald Trump.

Trump drew a mixed reaction when he was shown on screen during the national anthem, while there was loud booing when he was highlighted again at the end of the first set, but ultimately centre stage belonged to Alcaraz.