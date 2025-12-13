Aldi recalls popular Christmas food product due to 'undeclared' allergen
Aldi has recalled a Christmas food product due to an "undeclared" allergen.
The supermarket chain has asked customers who bought the Perfect Christmas Mozzarella Sticks in Blankets to return the product to their nearest store, where they will be entitled to a full refund.
The food item contains egg which was not mentioned on the label.
The Food Standards Agency said this made it a "possible health risk" for anyone with an egg allergy or intolerance.
In a customer notice, Aldi said: "We apologise that this product did not meet our normal high standards and thank you for your co-operation."