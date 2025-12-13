The supermarket chain has asked customers who bought the Perfect Christmas Mozzarella Sticks in Blankets to return the product to their nearest store, where they will be entitled to a full refund.

The food item contains egg which was not mentioned on the label.

The Food Standards Agency said this made it a "possible health risk" for anyone with an egg allergy or intolerance.

In a customer notice, Aldi said: "We apologise that this product did not meet our normal high standards and thank you for your co-operation."