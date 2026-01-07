Aldrich Ames said he felt "profound shame and guilt" for "this betrayal of trust, done for the basest motives"

Aldrich Hazen Ames, former CIA officer convicted of espionage, Feb 1994. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

A CIA turncoat, who masterminded one of the most damaging intelligence breaches in American history, has died in prison.

Aldrich Ames, who died aged 84, admitted to receiving £1.85m ($2.5m), from Russia after selling Western intelligence from 1985 until 1994, when he was arrested. His betrayal of UK and US secrets has been blamed for the executions of agents behind the Iron Curtain. Once arrested, he disclosed the identities of 10 Russian officials and one Eastern European who were spying for the West. Ames previously said he felt "profound shame and guilt" for "this betrayal of trust, done for the basest motives". Read More: Showdown in the North Atlantic: Russia sends 'warships and submarine' to Venezuelan tanker hunted by US and British forces

Aldrich Hazen Ames is led from U.S. Federal Courthouse in 1994. Picture: Getty

The CIA veteran, aged 31 at the time, revealed he was orchestrating spy satellite operations and eavesdropping. He pleaded guilty without a trail to espionage and tax evasion. He was sentenced to life in prison without parole in 1994. Rosario, his wife, was sentenced to 63 months in prison after pleading guilty to lesser charges.

Aldrich Hazen Ames at Allenwood Prison on August 1, 1995. Picture: Getty

A spokesperson for the Bureau of Prisons confirmed Ames died behind bars on Monday in a Maryland prison. He later sought to minimise the impact of his betrayal, telling the court he had not “noticeably damaged” the United States nor “noticeably aided” Moscow. "These spy wars are a sideshow which have had no real impact on our significant security interests over the years," he said.

The mailbox used by spy Aldrich Hazen Ames in Washington, DC. Picture: Getty