Alec Baldwin 'crushes' wife's Range Rover after ploughing into tree to avoid rubbish truck in New York crash
The Hollywood actor was driving the car with brother Stephen as his passenger when the crash happened
Alec Baldwin has avoided serious injury after crashing his wife's Range Rover into a tree.
Listen to this article
The 68-year-old actor was behind the wheel of his wife's motor with sibling Stephen, 59, as passenger when it came off the road in The Hamptons in New York on Monday.
The brothers were unhurt in the crash which Alec later said was caused after being cut off by a "massive dumper truck."
Taking to social media, he said he was driving the car which belonged to his wife Hilaria.
Read more: Alec Baldwin movie Rust 'haunted' by cinematographer shooting, critics say
The pair had previously been at The Hamptons Film Festival before the car came off the road and hit a "big fat tree."
Posting on Instagram, he told followers: "I just want to post a quick message. I got all these enquiries about my car thing this morning.
"I was in a car accident this morning, I'm fine.
"My brother Stephen was out visiting me on Long Island, and we spent the weekend out there for the film festival.
"But this morning I was in this car accident. Guy cut me off in a truck. Big garbage truck, I mean a garbage truck the size of a whale.
"It must have been something commercial for like taking away material from construction or something.
"It was the biggest garbage truck I've ever seen.
"I won't go into the details now, I won't bore you but to avoid hitting him I hit a tree.
"I hit a big fat tree, and crushed my car, my wife's car.
"I crushed my wife's car. I feel bad about that."
"But I'm fine and my brother's fine, boppity-bop."
Baldwin also used the clip to congratulate all the nominees and winners at the film festival.
He ended by telling his wife he loved her and thanking a police officer who dealt with it.
Baldwin was charged with involuntary manslaughter for the 2021 filming of cowboy drama Rust, after a prop gun went off in his hand, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.
He always maintained his innocence, and had the charges against him dropped in July 2024.