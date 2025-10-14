The Hollywood actor was driving the car with brother Stephen as his passenger when the crash happened

Alec and Stephen Baldwin pictured at the Hamptons International Film Festival days before the crash. Picture: Getty

By Alex Storey

Alec Baldwin has avoided serious injury after crashing his wife's Range Rover into a tree.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The 68-year-old actor was behind the wheel of his wife's motor with sibling Stephen, 59, as passenger when it came off the road in The Hamptons in New York on Monday. The brothers were unhurt in the crash which Alec later said was caused after being cut off by a "massive dumper truck." Taking to social media, he said he was driving the car which belonged to his wife Hilaria. Read more: Alec Baldwin movie Rust 'haunted' by cinematographer shooting, critics say

The pair had previously been at The Hamptons Film Festival before the car came off the road and hit a "big fat tree." Posting on Instagram, he told followers: "I just want to post a quick message. I got all these enquiries about my car thing this morning. "I was in a car accident this morning, I'm fine.

Hilaria Baldwin, left, and Alec Baldwin. Picture: Alamy

"My brother Stephen was out visiting me on Long Island, and we spent the weekend out there for the film festival. "But this morning I was in this car accident. Guy cut me off in a truck. Big garbage truck, I mean a garbage truck the size of a whale. "It must have been something commercial for like taking away material from construction or something.

Baldwin has been to The Hamptons Film Festival before the crash. Picture: Alamy

"It was the biggest garbage truck I've ever seen. "I won't go into the details now, I won't bore you but to avoid hitting him I hit a tree. "I hit a big fat tree, and crushed my car, my wife's car. "I crushed my wife's car. I feel bad about that." "But I'm fine and my brother's fine, boppity-bop."