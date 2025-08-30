Alejandro Garnacho leaves Manchester United for £40m Chelsea move
Manchester United outcast Alejandro Garnacho has completed his £40million move to Chelsea after being seen watching new side in action at Stamford Bridge today.
The 21-year-old was in attendance for the Blues 2-0 victory over Fulham as he signed a deal with the club until 2032.
It means he completes his long-expected transfer away from Old Trafford, which had been on the cards ever since he expressed frustration at starting May's Europa League final loss to Tottenham on the bench.
Head coach Ruben Amorim took unkindly to that, and the Argentine spent pre-season training away from United's first-team having expressed a desire to leave.
Chelsea had looked at a move for the winger in January but were forced to wait until this summer to get their man, who becomes the 10th signing of the window for Enzo Maresca.
Take a seat, Alejandro. 🪑 pic.twitter.com/P1n5nm0zXz— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 30, 2025
"It's an incredible moment for my family and I to join this great club," Garnacho said.
"I can't wait to get started. I watched the Club World Cup and to join the world champions is special - we're the best team in the world! It's amazing to be here and I'm very happy."
Garnacho joined United from Atletico Madrid in 2020 and scored 26 goals in 144 appearances after progressing through the academy.
The winger scored in last year's FA Cup final win against Manchester City and follows Marcus Rashford, another member of the so-called 'bomb squad', out of the door.
Real Betis are in negotiations to sign Antony, who impressed on loan with the LaLiga side last season.
Tyrell Malacia and Jadon Sancho complete that unwanted quintet.