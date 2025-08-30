Manchester United outcast Alejandro Garnacho has completed his £40million move to Chelsea after being seen watching new side in action at Stamford Bridge today.

The 21-year-old was in attendance for the Blues 2-0 victory over Fulham as he signed a deal with the club until 2032.

It means he completes his long-expected transfer away from Old Trafford, which had been on the cards ever since he expressed frustration at starting May's Europa League final loss to Tottenham on the bench.

Head coach Ruben Amorim took unkindly to that, and the Argentine spent pre-season training away from United's first-team having expressed a desire to leave.

Chelsea had looked at a move for the winger in January but were forced to wait until this summer to get their man, who becomes the 10th signing of the window for Enzo Maresca.