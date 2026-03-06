Residents have been warned to seek shelter amid ongoing risks of further strikes in the region

By Alex Storey

Residents in Dubai have been sent emergency alerts on their mobile phones warning them of potential missile threats.

Locals, including British expats living there, have received at least two messages urging them to seek shelter and "await further instructions". More than 100,000 British nationals have registered their presence in the wider Middle East region, with the first charter flight rescuing stranded Britons arriving back home in the early hours of Friday. Dubai felt the aftermath of the first wave of US-Israeli attacks on Iran last Saturday. A number of drones were intercepted which saw the five-star Fairmont Hotel on the Palm Jumeirah and the iconic sail-shaped Burj Al Arab engulfed in flames. Read more: 'They're being left to die': Pet owners in Dubai 'inquiring about euthanasia' as rescue volunteers overwhelmed by abandoned animals Read mire: Influencers in Dubai 'terrified' to speak out as UAE demands praise after Iran strikes

One British expat, Martyn, described it as a "very, very tense situation," as the war entered its seventh day, causing travel chaos for those trying to flee. He told Metro: "We have received two alerts just now. We also had another two last night. "Being on the ground is very nerve-wracking. Many think the missiles would pass but I think it is best to find shelter because you can never really tell what might happen." He added: "To be honest, it scares the c*** out of me but it’s designed to. You can’t just stop it or turn it off, so it’s very effective." Earlier this week it was reported that international influencers living in Dubai are "terrified" of speaking out against the United Arab Emirates Government.