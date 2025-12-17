England refused to let the hosts dictate on the best batting surface of the series.

Australia's Alex Carey celebrates reaching his century on day one of the third NRMA Insurance Ashes Series 2025 test at the Adelaide Oval, Australia. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

England’s bowlers fought to keep their Ashes campaign alive on day one of the third Test in Adelaide but a century from Alex Carey ensured Australia did not buckle under pressure.

Ben Stokes called on his side to scrap like dogs after back-to-back defeats in Perth and Brisbane and saw a response as they refused to let the hosts dictate on the best batting surface of the series. Australia, missing key man Steve Smith who dramatically withdrew at the eleventh hour citing “nausea and dizziness”, posted 326 for eight after winning the toss on a pitch that promised big runs. Jofra Archer was the standout England bowler with three for 29 while Zak Crawley contributed a fine one-handed catch. Smith’s absence meant an unexpected recall for Usman Khawaja, 24 hours on from the omission that seemed to signal the end of his career, and he grinded out 82 vital runs from number four. Read more: Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon return as Australia name unchanged batting line up for third Ashes Test Read more: England’s Ashes fightback hit as Mark Wood suffers series-ending knee injury

Will Jacks of England celebrates after dismissing Usman Khawaja of Australia during day one of the Third Test Match. Picture: Getty

But it was Carey’s 106 that did most to bolster Australia’s position. The wicketkeeper survived a big shout for caught behind on 72, uncertainty over the ‘Snickometer’ technology clouding the decision, but was otherwise resolute. His glovework has attracted most praise but his first Ashes hundred, and third overall, changed the balance of the game. Coming to the crease at 94 for four, Archer having just dismissed Marnus Labuschagne and Cameron Green in the first three balls of the afternoon session, Carey led stands of 91 with Khawaja, 59 with Josh Inglis and 50 with Mitchell Starc, to halt the English charge. Before play there was a minute’s silence in honour of the victims of the Bondi terror attack, followed by an emotive performance of 80s anthem True Blue by folk singer John Williamson, with both sides standing together in solidarity. By then Smith had already left the ground with Cricket Australia confirming he was being treated for a “vestibular issue” – a balance-related problem related to vertigo. For Khawaja, a day before his 39th birthday, it represented a lifeline.England’s opening pair served up wildly differing new ball spells, Archer on the money as he gave just seven runs from six precise overs while Brydon Carse leaked 29 from five. Both found success, Archer hurrying Jake Weatherald into a rash shot against the short ball and Carse removing Travis Head thanks to Crawley’s instinctive take at short cover. At 33 for two England had nudged themselves ahead but missed the chance to add a third when Khawaja edged Josh Tongue on five and Harry Brook shelled the catch. Khawaja never looked fully secure, occasionally flapping at short balls, but showed some signs of his old self as he and Labuschagne added 61 before lunch. England needed another shot in the arm and Archer delivered it as soon as play resumed.Labuschagne flipped the first ball of the session straight to midwicket, a soft dismissal that the IPL’s latest £2million signing, Green, then replicated two balls later with a limp flick to Carse.

England captain Ben Stokes. Picture: Getty