British No 2 tennis player Katie Boulter has married the Australian player Alex De Minaur in a beautiful ceremony in Tuscany, and now shared pictures.

The world number 68 has shared images from the July 12 ceremony at the Borgo Santo Pietro estate, which was not long after the 2026 Wimbledon championships.

Boulter endured a troubled time at SW19, losing her first-round match, while De Minaur, the world number five, made the second week but lost to Flavio Cobolli in the fourth round.

The pair quickly made up for their disappointments, however, by getting married in Italy, around 18 months after they got engaged at the end of 2024.

Boulter shared her photos, which were revealed by British Vogue, on Instagram, which the caption: "Mr and Mrs De Minaur."