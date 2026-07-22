Game, set and marriage: Katie Boulter shares pictures of wedding with Alex De Minaur
British number one ties the knot with Australian star after six years of dating
British No 2 tennis player Katie Boulter has married the Australian player Alex De Minaur in a beautiful ceremony in Tuscany, and now shared pictures.
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The world number 68 has shared images from the July 12 ceremony at the Borgo Santo Pietro estate, which was not long after the 2026 Wimbledon championships.
Boulter endured a troubled time at SW19, losing her first-round match, while De Minaur, the world number five, made the second week but lost to Flavio Cobolli in the fourth round.
The pair quickly made up for their disappointments, however, by getting married in Italy, around 18 months after they got engaged at the end of 2024.
Boulter shared her photos, which were revealed by British Vogue, on Instagram, which the caption: "Mr and Mrs De Minaur."
"Congratulations to the both of you," the British LTA commented. Jasmine Paolini, a Wimbledon finalist, wrote: "Wowww 🤩🤩🤩 many congratulations!" The ATP said: "Soooo happy for you both," and British tennis player Katie Swan wrote: "Perfection!"
Boulter, 29, and De Minaur, 27, had been friends on the circuit for years but struck up a relationship when they were staying at the same hotel in Melbourne in March 2020.
They got engaged in December 2024 and have since shared pictures on social media of their travels together and also their cookery and tennis.
De Minaur has won 11 singles titles and seven grand slam quarter finals while Boulter reached the Wimbledon and US Open third round in 2023, on her way to her peak ranking of 23 a year later.
Is is thought the British No 2 will continue playing under her maiden name.