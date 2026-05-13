The South Carolina Supreme Court has overturned the murder convictions of Alex Murdaugh, a disgraced lawyer who was convicted in 2023 of killing his wife and son.

The court has ordered a new trial for Murdaugh over the June 2021 killings, which have been the focus of a number of docuseries, podcasts and books. The trial itself was also televised.

Murdaugh's defence team argued that a court clerk had tampered with the jury in the original murder trial.

In a unanimous ruling, the justices said they had "no choice" but to order a new trial, adding that Becky Hill, the Colleton County clerk of court, "egregiously attacked Murdaugh's credibility and his defence, thus triggering the presumption of prejudice".

The once-powerful lawyer has been in prison serving two life sentences for the murders of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh.

He is also serving two additional 27- and 40-year sentences for state and federal financial crimes.

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