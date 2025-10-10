Mr Palou and two companies connected to him are being sued for around £15.5 million by McLaren Indy LLC and McLaren Racing

Spanish racing driver Alex Palou, arrives at the Rolls Building of the Royal Courts of Justice, in central London, to give evidence in McLaren's legal claim against him. Picture: Alamy

By Rebecca Henrys

Driver Alex Palou has told the High Court that his contract with McLaren was “based on lies and false impressions” as it did “not tell me the truth” about whether he could drive in Formula One.

Mr Palou and two companies connected to him are being sued for around $21 million (£15.5 million) by McLaren Indy LLC and McLaren Racing, which run the Arrow McLaren IndyCar team and McLaren's F1 team. The Spaniard agreed in 2022 that he would drive for Arrow McLaren in 2024, 2025 and 2026, but breached the deal in 2023. Mr Palou admits to the breach but disputes that he should pay damages at a trial in London. Giving evidence in court, the four-time IndyCar champion said he only signed for McLaren as "all I was interested in was the F1 opportunity" and "my goal was to follow my dream and drive in F1". In his witness statement, he said that McLaren Racing chief executive Zak Brown "told me he believed we could make it happen and that he would give me all the preparation I needed to be an F1 driver for McLaren".

Alex Palou celebrates in Victory Circle after winning the NTT IndyCar Series, 109th Running Of The Indianapolis 500. Picture: Justin Casterline/Getty Images

The driver said that shortly after announcing he would be driving for Arrow McLaren in the summer of 2022, he saw tweets from current McLaren F1 driver Oscar Piastri that the Australian would be joining its F1 team. Mr Palou said this was the “first time things changed” and left him feeling “very upset, worried and angry”, despite this being before he signed the McLaren deal in October 2022. He said: “I now consider that Zak made me think that there was an opportunity to have the full-time F1 seat as a negotiating tactic to get me to sign for McLaren’s IndyCar team.” In court, Mr Palou said that McLaren “did not tell me the truth” and was “misleading me” over whether he would be offered an F1 seat, which led him to return to his former team, Chip Ganassi Racing, in 2023. He said: “If I need to stay in IndyCar, then I need to stay with a team that gave me the chance to be an IndyCar champion. “I thought I had the right to terminate an agreement that was based on lies and false impressions.” Paul Goulding KC, for McLaren, said to Mr Palou that under the terms of the 2022 deal, the company had a “right but not an obligation” to put him into F1.

Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda on the podium during the NTT INDYCAR Series Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix. Picture: Michael L. Levitt/Lumen via Getty Images