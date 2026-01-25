US officials defend Alex Pretti shooting while calls grow to remove ICE agents from Minneapolis
Donald Trump asked the people of Minnesota to let the "ICE patriots do their job"
Senior US officials have defended the fatal shooting of a nurse in Minneapolis amid growing calls for them to remove ICE agents from the city.
Listen to this article
Alex Pretti, 37, was shot dead on Saturday, which marked the second killing of an anti-ICE protester in the city of Minneapolis in the space of a month.
Following the shooting, Mr Pretti's devastated parents blasted the suggestion that their son posed a threat to the officers as "sickening lies."
But senior officials have continued to defend the shooting, with Gregory Bovino, Border Patrol commander-at-large, alleging the ICU nurse "impeded' a law enforcement operation.
Read more: Family of nurse, 37, fatally shot by federal agents in Minneapolis blast claims he was 'carrying a gun' as 'sickening lies'
Read more: Man, 37, shot dead by ICE agents in in Minneapolis revealed as intensive care nurse
Speaking to CNN on Sunday, Mr Bovino said: "The victims are border patrol agents. Law enforcement doesn't assault anyone."
Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem also accused Pretti of assaulting the agents, rioting and obstructing them.
She told Fox News: "We do know that he came to that scene and impeded a law enforcement operation, which is against federal law.
"It's a felony. When he did that, interacting with those agents, when they tried to get him to disengage, he became aggressive and resisted them."
However, videos from the scene appeared to showed Pretti holding a phone in his hand, not a gun.
Another clip shows him attempting to stand between federal agents and a person one of them has just shoved to the floor.
Releasing a short statement on Sunday, the White House described the ICE agents as "heroes" who are "removing dangerous criminal illegals off our streets to protect American families."
The statement added: "Meanwhile, Minnesota’s local leadership repeatedly chooses politics over the safety of law-abiding Americans."
Trump said: "The Mayor and Governor are inciting insurrection, with their pompous, dangerous, and arrogant rhetoric...LET OUR ICE PATRIOTS DO THEIR JOB!
"12,000 Illegal Alien Criminals, many of them violent, have been arrested and taken out of Minnesota.
"If they were still there, you would see something far worse than you are witnessing today!"
ICE heroes are removing dangerous criminal illegals off our streets to protect American families.— The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 25, 2026
Meanwhile, Minnesota’s local leadership repeatedly chooses politics over the safety of law-abiding Americans. pic.twitter.com/5CUaIyfKZE
A statement from the family read: "The sickening lies told about our son by the administration are reprehensible and disgusting.
"He has his phone in his right hand and his empty left hand is raised above his head while trying to protect the woman ICE just pushed down all while being pepper sprayed.
"Please get the truth out about our son... He was a good man."