Senior US officials have defended the fatal shooting of a nurse in Minneapolis amid growing calls for them to remove ICE agents from the city.

Speaking to CNN on Sunday, Mr Bovino said: "The victims are border patrol agents. Law enforcement doesn't assault anyone." Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem also accused Pretti of assaulting the agents, rioting and obstructing them. She told Fox News: "We do know that he came to that scene and impeded a law enforcement operation, which is against federal law. "It's a felony. When he did that, interacting with those agents, when they tried to get him to disengage, he became aggressive and resisted them." However, videos from the scene appeared to showed Pretti holding a phone in his hand, not a gun.

Another clip shows him attempting to stand between federal agents and a person one of them has just shoved to the floor. Releasing a short statement on Sunday, the White House described the ICE agents as "heroes" who are "removing dangerous criminal illegals off our streets to protect American families." The statement added: "Meanwhile, Minnesota’s local leadership repeatedly chooses politics over the safety of law-abiding Americans." Trump said: "The Mayor and Governor are inciting insurrection, with their pompous, dangerous, and arrogant rhetoric...LET OUR ICE PATRIOTS DO THEIR JOB! "12,000 Illegal Alien Criminals, many of them violent, have been arrested and taken out of Minnesota. "If they were still there, you would see something far worse than you are witnessing today!"

