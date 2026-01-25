Alex Pretti was shot dead on Saturday amid city-wide protests over the deployment of federal officers

Alex Pretti, 37, was shot dead by ICE agents. Picture: Getty/AP

By Jacob Paul

The first pictures of a man fatally shot by ICE in Minneapolis have emerged, with the 37-year-old's death reigniting widespread protests against the Trump administration's immigration crackdown.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

ICU nurse Alex Pretti was shot dead on Saturday, marking the second killing of an anti-ICE protester in the the city of Minneapolis in the space of a single month. Graphic footage taken by an onlooker showed the moment the 37-year-old was gunned down by federal agents in front of terrified protesters. Another clip shows him attempting to stand between federal agents and a person one of them has just shoved to the floor. Videos from the scene appear to show Mr Pretti beings restrained on the ground, with claims by the Department of Homeland Security that he "brandished" a gun. Read more: Tensions flare in Minneapolis after ICE agent shoots man days after killing of US citizen Renee Nicole Good Read more: Two people shot by federal border control agents in Portland just days after mother killed by ICE in Minneapolis

Footage appears to show federal agents already restraining Pretti on the ground. Picture: Reuters

Analysis of the footage has appeared to contradict claims Mr Pretti posed an immediate threat to officers. Lou Raguse, an investigative journalist with KARE 11 News, claimed: "You can see the agent in gray pull Pretti's gun out from the back of his pants right in front of this Border Patrol agent who draws his weapon. ''That agent then fires up to 10 times again after Alex Pretti is disarmed. "I froze the video right before the second shot, which appeared to be right into Alex's back."

Federal agents stand near the site of a shooting Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr). Picture: Alamy

The US department of Homeland Security said an immigration agent fired "defensive shots" towards the man who reportedly "approached with a gun" in Minneapolis. But Mr Pretti's family has blasted the defence of the shooting as "sickening ". "The sickening lies told about our son by the administration are reprehensible and disgusting. "Alex is clearly not holding a gun when attacked by Trump's murdering and cowardly ICE thugs. "He has his phone in his right hand and his empty left hand is raised above his head while trying to protect the woman ICE just pushed down all while being pepper sprayed," the family said in a statement. Brian O’Hara, the city’s police chief, said Mr Pretti had no criminal record and was a licensed gun holder. Mr Pretti's death has shaken America, with thousands taking to the streets to protest against ICE in the wake of the shooting. On Saturday, Mr O’Hara said the situation in Minneapolis was “stable and peaceful” after earlier unrest shook the city. Minneapolis mayor Jacob Frey has described the shooting as featuring "six masked agents pummelling one of our constituents and shooting him to death." He also asked how many more residents and "how many more Americans need to get badly hurt or die before the operation ends." Minnesota governor Tim Walz described it as "sickening" - and said Donald Trump must "pull the thousands of violent, untrained officers" out of the city. He said: “I just spoke ‍with ‌the White House after another horrific shooting by federal agents this ‍morning. “This is sickening. The president must end this ‍operation. Pull the thousands of violent, untrained officers out of Minnesota. Now.”

Donald Trump responded to the shooting, hitting back at local police. Picture: Alamy

Responding to the shooting, President Trump released a statement defending the agents. He said: "This is the gunman’s gun, loaded (with two additional full magazines!), and ready to go – What is that all about? "Where are the local Police? Why weren’t they allowed to protect ICE Officers? The Mayor and the Governor called them off? "It is stated that many of these Police were not allowed to do their job, that ICE had to protect themselves — Not an easy thing to do!" The country's Homeland Security said that agents were conducting a "targeted operation in Minneapolis against an illegal alien," just after 9am on Saturday when a man approached with a "9 mm semi-automatic handgun," pictured on social media. They said an agent fired "defensive shots" after fearing for his, and the lives of his colleagues. Republican senator Bill Cassidy has called described events in Minneapolis "incredibly disturbing", claiming the "credibility" of ICE and the US Department of Homeland Security are "at stake". "There must be a full joint federal and state investigation. We can trust the American people with the truth," he posted on X.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey asked "how many more residents, how many more Americans, need to get badly hurt or die before the operation ends.". Picture: Alamy

Large protests quickly spread across other US cities on Saturday, including New York City, San Francisco, Boston and Providence, Rhode Island. Thousands rallied in Union Square in New York City as demonstrators could be heard chanting: “Say it once, say it twice, we will not put up with ICE!” In the capital, Washington DC, a massive crowd gathered outside the headquarters of the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS). Protesters were heard yelling out “shame” as hundreds gathered in the dark of night. It comes after thousands of demonstrators protested against the crackdown on immigrants a day earlier. Protesters have gathered daily in the Twin Cities since January 7, when 37-year-old mother of three Renee Good was fatally shot by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (Ice) officer. Federal law enforcement officers have repeatedly clashed with community members and activists who track their movements.

An image of the 9mm semi-automatic handgun released by Homeland Security. Picture: X

A statement from Homeland Security on X said: "At 9:05 AM CT, as DHS law enforcement officers were conducting a targeted operation in Minneapolis against an illegal alien wanted for violent assault, an individual approached US Border Patrol officers with a 9 mm semi-automatic handgun. "The officers attempted to disarm the suspect but the armed suspect violently resisted. More details on the armed struggle are forthcoming. "Fearing for his life and the lives and safety of fellow officers, an agent fired defensive shots. Medics on scene immediately delivered medical aid to the subject but was pronounced dead at the scene.

At 9:05 AM CT, as DHS law enforcement officers were conducting a targeted operation in Minneapolis against an illegal alien wanted for violent assault, an individual approached US Border Patrol officers with a 9 mm semi-automatic handgun, seen here.



The officers attempted to… pic.twitter.com/5Y50mYONGH — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) January 24, 2026