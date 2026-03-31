Reigning Olympic triathlon champion Alex Yee has been confirmed as a pacemaker at this year’s London Marathon.

Yee will be tasked with pacing Emile Cairess, the leading British athlete in the field, at the 2026 TCS London Marathon on Sunday 26 April.

He is returning the favour to Cairess, who paced him for 21 miles at last December’s Valencia Marathon and helped the triathlon star to finish in a time of 2:06:38 – the second fastest time ever by a British athlete.

“Emile is a great runner, and he was a massive help to me at last year’s Valencia Marathon, both during my training block beforehand and pacing on the day,” Yee said.

He added: “My hope is that I can repay him for that help by supporting him as much as I can at this year’s TCS London Marathon and play some part in helping him achieve his ambitions.”

Yee made his full TCS London Marathon debut in 2025 when he finished as the second British finisher and 14th overall in 2:11:08 in what is his home-town marathon.

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