The sporting legend had both legs amputated following a crash in 2001 but later won four gold medals in para-cycling

Alex Zanardi won four Paralympic gold medals after his crash in 2001 resulted in the amputation of both legs. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Four-time Paralympic gold-medallist and former F1 driver Alex Zanardi has died at the age of 59.

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The legendary figure's death was confirmed on Saturday with tributes pouring in. His family said in a statement: "Alex died peacefully, surrounded by the affection of those closest to him". Zanardi competed in F1 for five seasons and achieved a best finish of sixth at the 1993 Brazilian Grand Prix before a major crash in 2001 resulted in both of his legs being amputated. He recovered from his life-changing operation to become a Paralympic champion, firstly competing in the London Games in 2012 and claiming two gold medals in the para-cycling category before two more followed in Rio de Janeiro four years later. Read more: Man, 19, arrested after 'bomb hoax' at Peter Kay gig which saw arena evacuated and comedian 'bundled off stage' Read more: Germany calls on Europe to take 'greater responsibility' for its security as Trump withdraws 5,000 troops

A multiple winner at the UCI para-cycling Road World Championships and most recently in 2019 in Emmen, another serious accident a year later resulted in another lengthy lay-off. A statement from the sport's governing body read: "The FIA is saddened to learn of the passing of Alex Zanardi, the former Formula 1 driver, two-time CART champion whose journey from life-changing accident to Paralympics gold medallist made him one of sport’s most admired competitors and an enduring symbol of courage and determination." Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni paid a heartfelt tribute of her own, writing on X: "Italy loses a great champion and an extraordinary man, capable of turning every trial of life into a lesson in courage, strength, and dignity.

Alex Zanardi winning his 3rd Olympic gold medal in the men's 30 km time trial at Rio in 2016. Picture: Alamy

"Alex Zanardi knew how to get back in the game every time, facing even the toughest challenges with determination, clarity, and a strength of spirit that was truly exceptional. "With his sporting achievements, with his example, and with his humanity, he gave all of us much more than a victory: he gave hope, pride, and the strength to never give up. "On behalf of myself and the Government, I extend my heartfelt thoughts and the sincerest closeness to his family and to all those who loved him. Thank you for everything, Alex." Before Zanardi turned his hand to the CART championship he raced for Team Jordan, Minardi and Team Lotus in F1. The switch to CART proved successful as he delivered consecutive championship successes for Chip Ganassi before a brief return to F1 with Williams.

The crash in 2001 which resulted in the amputation of Zanardi's legs. Picture: Alamy

Zanardi’s crash in 2001 sent his career and life on a different trajectory, but success still followed in abundance. After he was able to drive again, firstly with the aid of a hand-operated brake and accelerator controls, a car was modified to allow the use of his prosthetic feet in the 2003 European Touring Car Championship at Monza. He was even able to step foot back into a F1 car for testing, but quickly shifted his focus to the next big goal and, after completing numerous marathons, hand-cycling was a way to return to the podium.

Zanardi recovered from his life-changing operation to become a Paralympic champion. Picture: Alamy