A renowned plastic surgeon has been shot dead in his clinic in Marbella in front of horrified patients.

Alexander Aslani, who was famous for carrying out Brazilian butt lift surgeries (BBLs) and other cosmetic procedures, was killed earlier this week at his clinic in front of staff and patients.

A hooded gunman dressed in black walked into the building at around 6pm on Wednesday evening before taking aim and opening fire several times at close range.

Dr Aslani was reportedly hit in the head several times and in the neck. The gunman fled on a motorbike.

An 18-year-old Swedish teenager has been arrested, police have confirmed.

Police said in a short statement: "A man aged 18 has just been arrested as the suspected author of the homicide committed on Wednesday evening in Marbella."

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Police are investigating whether Dr Aslani, who has large numbers of UK patients and who was trained in the UK, may have been targeted by hitmen hired by a disgruntled former patient.

Local news outlets claimed murder detectives believe the killing could be linked to the death on the operating table of a wealthy patient from South America. However sources close to the clinic said that nothing of this nature had ever taken place.

Mr Aslani has treated an array of celebrities in the past including former Towie star Chloe Sims and TV personality Aisleyne Horgan-Wallace, who paid tribute to him online.

Spanish newspaper El Pais said that ‘many possibilities’ are being investigated, including that the hitman ‘acted on the orders of one of the professional’s clients’.

Friends and clients have paid tribute to him.

Age Concern Estepona said in a statement: "We are heartbroken: a wonderful man was murdered tonight at his clinic. Our thoughts are with his incredible wife and their two children; they have helped us enormously with food for homeless people. They are incredible people."

TV personality Aisleyne Horgan-Wallace took to her Instagram story to pay tribute to the plastic surgeon, writing: "I am ABSOLUTELY DEVASTATED.

"Dr Aslani was a beautiful human being with great humour and a big heart.

"Words escape me. So much love to his wife and kids and team. I pray they find who did this.

"I feel sick, my heart breaks for him and his family. In total shock."

Dr Aslani was awarded libel damages in 2021 at the High Court in London after claims made by a British-based influencer.

She accused him of leaving her 'disfigured' after undergoing three BBL procedures between 2018 and 2020.

Mr Justice Saini found the allegations false and awarded Dr Aslani damages to 'signal the total falsity of the allegations'.