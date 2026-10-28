Three brothers have been sentenced to 30 years each in prison after being found guilty of drugging and raping dozens of women over decades

Real estate brokers Oren and Tal Alexander and their brother Alon, at their trial in New York. Picture: Reuters

By Matilda Collard

Tal Alexander, 40, and twins Oren and Alon Alexander, 39, have been convicted of sexual assault and trafficing of over 70 women.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The brothers were sentenced by US District Judge Valerie Caproni in Manhattan, seven months after being convicted in a six-week trial of multiple sex crimes including conspiracy to commit sex trafficking. Prosecutors said the brothers for at least 14 years exploited their social status to prey on women and girls, with more than 70 women saying they were assaulted by one or more of the brothers in locations including Manhattan, the Hamptons on New York's Long Island, and Aspen, Colorado. In one instance, prosecutors said in January 2017 three girls were celebrating their senior year in high school at an Aspen nightclub when the brothers drugged them, enticed them to their five-star hotel for a promised after party, and then assaulted them.

The three brothers have been sentenced to 30 years each in prison after being found guilty of drugging and raping dozens of women over decades. Picture: Getty

On Tuesday morning, the brothers were made to confront 12 victims at court in New York. They spoke of the psychological trauma they endured after the Alexander brothers raped them, and their desire for the shame they had felt to instead fall on the defendants. Many asked the judge to impose the maximum sentence of life in prison for each brother. A victim, using the pseudonym Isa Brooks, said that she was raped by Tal and Alon Alexander when she was 16. "I had no idea the danger I was in till it was too late," she said.

Another woman said when she planned to come forward about being raped, Tal Alexander threatened her, saying he knew where her sister worked. Prosecutor Elizabeth Espinosa said the brothers deserved the maximum punishment for their crimes, saying facts "paint a truly devastating picture". She said: "For years, they honed their methods of luring women with the promise of luxury," adding that they were "completely unmoved by the path of suffering they left behind them."

During the women's testimonies, the three Alexander brothers showed little emotion. They stared ahead or conferred with their lawyers, who said they advised their clients not to look at the victims so it couldn't be misconstrued. Attorneys for the brothers pushed for sentences of 15 years, arguing that they had become devoted fathers whose families would suffer in their absence. The three men all continued to profess their innocence when addressing the court. "We had a work-hard, play-hard mentality," Tal Alexander said, adding he saw how his behaviour "hurt people's feelings".

The brothers stared ahead or conferred with their lawyers, who said they advised their clients not to look at the victims. Picture: Reuters