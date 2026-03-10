Three famous multi-millionaire brothers have been found guilty of drugging and raping dozens of women over the course of two decades.

The Alexander brothers, Tal, 39 and Oren, 38, and a third brother Alon, 38 were all found guilty of sex trafficking by a jury in New York yesterday.

They used their wealth to lure women to parties and their luxurious homes before taking advantage of them. They were found guilty of 10 charges including sex trafficking and sexual exploitation of a minor.

The brothers will be sentenced on August 6 and are facing life in prison.

The brothers appeared shell-shocked in court when the verdict was delivered. Alon reportedly grinned at his wife Shani in court as the verdict was returned.

