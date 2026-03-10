Multi-millionaires the Alexander brothers found guilty of sex trafficking charges and face life behind bars
Three famous multi-millionaire brothers have been found guilty of drugging and raping dozens of women over the course of two decades.
The Alexander brothers, Tal, 39 and Oren, 38, and a third brother Alon, 38 were all found guilty of sex trafficking by a jury in New York yesterday.
They used their wealth to lure women to parties and their luxurious homes before taking advantage of them. They were found guilty of 10 charges including sex trafficking and sexual exploitation of a minor.
The brothers will be sentenced on August 6 and are facing life in prison.
The brothers appeared shell-shocked in court when the verdict was delivered. Alon reportedly grinned at his wife Shani in court as the verdict was returned.
The brothers drugged and raped dozens of women. A five-week trial heard 11 accusers who said they were attacked at various locations, including homes in New York, during a Colorado ski trip, and on a Caribbean cruise.
Assistant US Attorney Andrew Jones told jurors the accounts revealed a disturbing pattern among the brothers, which came straight from a rapist's 'playbook.'
Lawyers defending the brothers argued that the women were willing participants and that the men were womanisers but not rapists.
Before the trial, prosecutors said that the brothers used “their wealth and prominent positions in real estate to create and facilitate opportunities to sexually assault women”.
Prosecutors presented a string of alarming texts, videos, and blog posts in which the brothers bragged about their conquests and openly discussed procuring drugs.
Tap and Oren made their careers as high-end real estate agents who sold $100m properties in the Hamptons, Miami and New York City.
Alon worked for the family’s multi-million dollar security firm. His wife, Shani, a former Victoria’s secret model, had supported him throughout the trial.