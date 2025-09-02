Alexander Isak says he will be 'forever grateful' to former club Newcastle following his £125million switch to Liverpool.

Isak's switch to Anfield ends a long-drawn out saga after he effectively went on strike while searching for a move elsewhere over the summer and did not feature in Newcastle's pre-season or their opening three Premier League fixtures.

The 25-year-old striker joined Liverpool on deadline day for a British record transfer fee and has signed a six-year deal with the Reds.

His departure brings to a close a three-year stay at St James' Park, where he scored 54 times in 86 league appearances and struck in the Carabao Cup final earlier this year to help the Magpies clinch their first major piece of silverware for 70 years.

In a statement on Instagram, Isak said: "I want to express my gratitude to my teammates, the staff, and above all, the city of Newcastle and all the amazing supporters for the three unforgettable years we shared together.

"Together, we have written history and brought the club to the place where it truly belongs. It has been an honour to be part of the journey from reaching the Champions League to winning the first trophy in over 70 years.

"Forever grateful. Thank you, Newcastle."

Newcastle have added to their attacking options over the summer window with Germany international Nick Woltemade and long-term target Yoane Wissa joining the club.

The Magpies issued a short statement on Monday night following Isak's departure.

"Newcastle can announce the sale of striker Alexander Isak to Liverpool for a significant British record transfer fee," the statement said.

"The Sweden international joined the Magpies from Real Sociedad in 2022 and made 109 appearances in all competitions."