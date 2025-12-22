Jamie Carragher has defended Micky van de Ven for his tackle on Alexander Isak but admits the striker’s absence is a “huge blow” for Liverpool.

Manager Arne Slot is expected to confirm the extent of the damage at a press conference on Tuesday but there are reports Isak has broken his leg.

It was immediately clear that Isak was in a lot of pain and he limped off after receiving treatment, with it emerging on Monday that a significant injury was feared.

The Swede was injured in the act of scoring Liverpool’s opening goal against Tottenham on Saturday, with Van de Ven wrapping his legs around Isak’s left leg.

Former Reds defender Carragher said on Sky Sports: “It’s a huge blow because I think Liverpool were actually one attacker short anyway.

“There’s a lot been made about a lot of the challenges in the game from Tottenham players and a lot of them weren’t clever. I’ve put myself in Van de Ven’s position and that’s a challenge I’d probably make.

“He’s trying to block it, it’s just the follow through. I don’t know where else anyone thinks his foot’s going to go. He has to make that challenge. You can’t let the striker just get a shot away there in that situation.

“It’s just really bad luck for Isak. It’s probably one of the first glimpses we’ve seen of his real quality in a Liverpool shirt.”

Carragher believes Isak’s injury is unlikely to influence Liverpool too much in terms of the January transfer window, with Slot boasting options in wide areas.

“I think for certain now Mo Salah will be staying at the club,” he said. “I think there’s a good chance Harvey Elliott will come back from Aston Villa as well.”

Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo has been heavily linked with a move to Anfield, and Carragher added: “I think we all know he’s got a buy-out clause in January, and then you’ve got wide players in Salah and (Cody) Gakpo, who’ve played a lot of games through the middle as well.

“They won’t go out and buy a striker who they don’t really want.”