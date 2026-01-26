Police hunt for Mick Jagger’s granddaughter’s long-term partner after he disappeared from pub
Police are hunting for the long term partner of Mick Jagger’s granddaughter who has been missing since Friday afternoon.
Listen to this article
Alexander Key, 37, is the partner of Assisi Jackson, 33 - the daughter of Jade Jagger.
The couple have two children together.
Devon and Cornwall police were alerted to his disappearance on Saturday night, sparking an urgent manhunt.
Alexander, a chef, is described as medium build, with bright peroxide blonde hair and normally wearing bright coloured clothing.
Read more: Former Home Secretary Suella Braverman becomes latest Tory defect to Reform UK saying 'it feels like I've come home'
Read more: Tributes paid to British mother, 33, stabbed to death at her home in Spain
Police say they are growing “increasingly concerned” for his welfare.
The force said: “If you have seen Alexander, or know of his whereabouts, please call police immediately on 999, quoting log number 847 of 24/1/26.”
Jade Jagger shared the police appeal on social media.
Assisi and Alexander live in Cornwall, where they are raising their two young daughters, Ezra, 11, and Romy, six.
Alexander co-owns The Rocket Store, a popular seafood restaurant in Boscastle, with head chef Freddie Woodruff.
Jade was pregnant with Assisi's half-brother, Ray Emmanuel Fillary, at the same time as Assisi was expecting her first child.
Jade gave birth to Ray just weeks after her granddaughter Ezra was born in May 2014, making Jade both a mother and grandmother to babies born within weeks of each other.