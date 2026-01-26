Police say they are growing 'increasingly concerned' for missing Alexander Key. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

By Asher McShane

Police are hunting for the long term partner of Mick Jagger’s granddaughter who has been missing since Friday afternoon.

Alexander Key, 37, is the partner of Assisi Jackson, 33 - the daughter of Jade Jagger. The couple have two children together. Devon and Cornwall police were alerted to his disappearance on Saturday night, sparking an urgent manhunt. Alexander, a chef, is described as medium build, with bright peroxide blonde hair and normally wearing bright coloured clothing.

Police say they are growing “increasingly concerned” for his welfare. The force said: “If you have seen Alexander, or know of his whereabouts, please call police immediately on 999, quoting log number 847 of 24/1/26.” Jade Jagger shared the police appeal on social media.