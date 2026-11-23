Of all the things Marina Litvinenko told LBC about her husband, that’s the one that’s stayed with me. Like most people I remember the photograph of Alexander in his hospital bed in London. I could have told you what poisoned him and the name of the hotel where he drank the tea. But, if you asked me to picture him smiling at his wife, I’d have struggled.

Marina calls him Sasha. They had a little boy together. When they decided to flee Russia, she had to leave her mum and dad behind. I keep thinking about what she was being asked to weigh up. On one side were the parents who’d brought her up. On the other were her husband and the child they wanted to bring up together. She went because she wanted her family to be safe.

Britain gave Alexander asylum in 2001. In October 2006, he became a British citizen. On 1 November, he drank tea poisoned with polonium-210 at the Millennium Hotel in Mayfair. He died twenty years ago today. Barely a month separated Britain making him one of its own and his wife losing him.

I’d be wary of anyone who claims to know what would have saved him. Sir Robert Owen’s inquiry found that Andrei Lugovoy and Dmitry Kovtun deliberately poisoned Litvinenko and that Vladimir Putin probably approved the operation. Owen had previously examined documents which gave him no reason to conclude that the British authorities knew, or ought to have known, that Litvinenko’s life was in immediate danger.

What I do think we owe Marina, after all the years she spent getting answers about who killed her husband, is a straight answer to a question about the people we give refuge to now. If the government you fled starts taking an interest in your life in Britain, who do you ring?

In my working life, I’ve been the person a colleague comes to when somebody who’s been targeting them online does something that frightens them. Sometimes what they want to ask is, “Am I making too much of this?” I understand the hesitation. Try explaining to a stranger why a message that looks fairly innocuous on a screen made you stop what you were doing and tell someone. It’s a much easier conversation with somebody who knows what came before.

Now consider what happened to Chloe Cheung. She came to Britain from Hong Kong at 15. Last year, she told MPs and peers about the threats she’d received online and the million Hong Kong dollar bounty the authorities there had put on her head. What struck me was that her neighbours had been sent letters asking for information about her.

Imagine having to explain that to the woman who lives next door. She’s come round because she thought you ought to know what arrived in the post. She’s worried about you. You’re wondering how many other households got one and whether the neighbours you’ve yet to meet now know you chiefly as the person somebody is offering a reward for. All of that can happen on a perfectly ordinary British street.

The official advice is to ring 999 if somebody is in immediate danger or a crime is under way. Otherwise, ring 101 or contact your local police. Ministers say officers have had training in recognising threats from foreign states, and some of the people who gave evidence to Parliament spoke highly of the security advice they’d received. Others described telling their story to officers who seemed unsure where to send them next.

It’s that second call I’d like the Home Secretary to think about. You’ve already told the police about the threats. Now there’s a letter. Do you start again with where you were born, why you left and what the authorities back home have said about you? Or can you pick up the phone and say, “It’s me again. Something else has happened”?

I’d give every exile facing a credible threat from a foreign state a named police contact. Somebody who knows the history, can tell the family where to send that letter and will let them know it’s arrived. Officers go off shift and take leave like the rest of us, so the family needs to know who’s covering. And if the risk changes, somebody on the police side should be responsible for ringing them.

That seems a reasonable thing to ask of a country that gave Marina and Sasha a home. She has spent twenty years answering questions about what happened to her family here. Today I’d quite like a minister to answer one about theirs.

If you believed the people you fled had found you in London, who would you ring?

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EJ Ward is LBC's Investigations Editor and covers intelligence, defence and security topics.

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