In her new memoir, A Life in Fragments, Marina Litvinenko writes about Alexander, the decision to flee Russia with their young son and what it meant to leave her parents behind

Twenty years after her husband was poisoned in London, Marina Litvinenko still goes back over his final days, asking herself whether there was a moment when something could have been done differently. Picture: Getty

By Rebecca Henrys

Twenty years after her husband was poisoned in London, Marina Litvinenko still goes back over his final days, asking herself whether there was a moment when something could have been done differently.

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One of the most harrowing photos of the 21st century, showing Russian dissident Alexander Litvinenko lying in his hospital bed, has come to represent the decline of the relationship between Russia and the West. Alexander, a former Russian security officer, drank tea laced with radioactive polonium-210 at London’s Millennium Hotel on November 1 2006. He died just over three weeks later on November 23. Marina has been on a campaign ever since to seek justice for the assassination of his husband, whom she calls Sasha. She told LBC: “I do remember visually how it all happened, step by step. And, of course, when you're talking about this, you try to find: was there a mistake somewhere? Was there something you can change? But in this part, no. “From the moment Sasha sips this tea to the last moment, you can't change anything.” Read more: West already facing ‘grey zone’ warfare as Russia seeks to destabilise governments, former MI6 chief warns LBC Read more: Putin says Russia is 'prepared' for conflict but insists he does not want war with Europe

Alexander Litvinenko is pictured at the Intensive Care Unit of University College Hospital on November 20, 2006 in London, England. Picture: Natasja Weitsz/Getty

In her new memoir, A Life in Fragments, Marina writes about the man she called Sasha, the decision to flee Russia with their young son and what it meant to leave her parents behind. Marina and Alexander’s story was one of choice. Alexander had to make a choice as an officer of Russia’s security service, the FSB, whether he would follow his colleagues into corruption and murder or whether he would stick by his principles and serve the Russian people. He chose the latter and ultimately paid the price. As Russia descended deeper and deeper into corruption following the collapse of the Soviet Union, and Alexander continued to uncover and speak out against this, the couple feared Alexander would be sent back to prison.

Marina Litvinenko holds a copy of the inquiry report as she attends a press conference at her lawyer's office in 2016. Picture: Carl Court/Getty

And so, Marina was faced with her own life-changing choice. Should she flee Russia with her young family or stay behind in the life she had always known? “I should say, yes, I agree to save our family, to go anywhere, but not back to Russia,” she told LBC. “You always have a choice, but it's not very easy every time, and when making this choice, you might not save what you want to save.” Looking back on his childhood photos, Marina sensed that he wasn’t happy, but when they met, she saw his “very handsome face” and knew he was missing something. She thought he was missing a family. Marina herself dreamt of having a child, and with Alexander, this dream was brought to life. “He started to smile more after we got together,” she said. “When I looked at him, I just said ‘oh my god this person was born to be loved’.” “I just realised ‘I will make you happier’ because I saw how he wanted a family.”

Marina has pursued justice doggedly since Alexander’s murder. In 2011, she won the right for an inquest into his death to be conducted by a London coroner, and she fought to secure a public inquiry, which concluded in 2016. The inquiry found that Andrey Lugovoy and Dmitry Kovtun deliberately poisoned Alexander and that there was a strong probability they were acting under the direction of the FSB. It concluded that Vladimir Putin probably approved the operation. Then, in 2021, the European Court of Human Rights ruled that Russia was responsible for Alexander’s death and ordered the state to pay €100,000 in damages to Marina. When asked how she continues to find the strength to stand up to Putin after everything that has happened, she says it is due to her upbringing in the Soviet Union. Women were expected to be very strong and she was physically and mentally sturdy enough to take on the challenges thrown her way.

Dmitry Kovtun (L) and Andrei Lugovoi (R) walk toward the Echo Moskvy radio studio in Moscow, 29 August 2007. Picture: AFP/Getty

“I can't say I did not reflect on what happened around me,” she said. “Of course I do reflect, but it happened at the right time when I was strong enough. “And after what happened to us, I just realised that I'm doing this for, not against. “If you resist, if you hate, if you're fighting, you lose your energy very quickly. For Marina, the campaign has always been a way to keep Sasha’s memory alive. She wanted the men who killed her husband to face a court. She hopes that one day his case will help people understand what Putin’s regime was capable of doing beyond Russia’s borders. That prospect, she told LBC, still gives her strength. “And, I have my life; I am still alive.”

Alexander Litvinenko, a former KGB spy and critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, poses for photo at his home in London, on Friday, May 10, 2002. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

As a result of her campaign, she is acutely aware that if she ever goes back to Russia, she will most likely not be able to leave again. Marina believes that the Russian government have been trying to get her back to the country for a number of years. Her mum and dad lived in a social flat in Moscow and Marina was also listed as living there. Because of this, her parents were never able to purchase the flat because the government always demanded that Marina sign a document in person. “It looked like a trap because this is a social flat,” she said. Her dad died in 2015 and her mum passed away a few years later in 2018, but the flat has been left untouched.

Police cordons are placed outside the home of former Russian spy Alexander Litvinenko in north London, 27 November 2006. Picture: SHAUN CURRY/Getty

Marina asked a friend to collect a photo album from the flat, and whilst on video call, she discovered that everything had been left in its place. Her friend showed her around the flat, where she could see that her mum’s clothes were still in the drawers and a thick layer of dust coated everything. “Nobody took it and I'm still really surprised,” she said. “I'm never paranoid about my security. I just want to be rational. “But, this doesn't look good for me.”

Two British police officers stand outside of the Millennium Hotel in Grosvenor Square on November 28, 2006 in London, England. Picture: Scott Barbour/Getty

Although she tries not to be paranoid about whether or not there is a target on her back, she is aware that there are other ways to destroy a person than killing them. Marina believes the Russian authorities also tried to destroy her husband’s reputation. In 2011, they made an eight-episode TV show about Alexander’s death with famous actors playing Alexander, Marina, the oligarch and Putin critic Boris Berezovsky, as well as other key figures from the time. “This story is completely different because Putin hasn't been mentioned and Sasha was an alcoholic, he worked for British intelligence service while he was in Russia. Discreditation, step by step, they tried to make out Sasha wasn’t the person who tried to fight this.”