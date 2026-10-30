The world number one beat Britain's number one in under an hour

Arthur Fery of Great Britain during the Erste Bank Open. Picture: DeFodi Images/Getty

By Sophie Clark

Britain’s number one tennis player, Arthur Fery, has lost another major match against Alexander Zverev, this time in Vienna.

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Fery lost in straight sets to the world number in the quarter-finals of the Erste Bank Open, after losing at the Wimbledon semi-finals to Zverev this summer. The British player became a sensation over the summer when he reached the Wimbledon semi-finals as a wild card entrant. However, the 24-year-old has struggled to reach the same heights as he did in July, losing 6-0 6-2 to the reigning French Open and US Open champion in Vienna. Read more: Arthur Fery offers tennis lessons to Prince George and Princess Charlotte Read more: Britain's Arthur Fery crashes out of Wimbledon after semi-final defeat to Alexander Zverev

Alexander Zverev during the quarterfinal match against Arthur Fery on the Erste Bank Open. Picture: NurPhoto/Getty

The 29-year-old, who will become the second German man to top the rankings after Boris Becker in 1991, hit 19 winners as he breezed through in just 59 minutes. Zverev will face either Matteo Berrettini or fifth seed Alex de Minaur in his 12th semi-final of the year. “I definitely felt good,” Zverev said in his on-court interview. “I think Arthur is a bit of a different opponent than I had yesterday, he doesn’t have the same firepower but he plays tactically extremely well and he’s extremely fast." Zverev played Dutch player Tallon Griekspoor on October 29.

Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales meets with Britain's semi-finalist Arthur Fery at the 2026 Wimbledon Championships. Picture: ANDREW MATTHEWS/Getty