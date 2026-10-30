Alexander Zverev beats Britain’s Arthur Fery at Vienna Open
The world number one beat Britain's number one in under an hour
Enjoy your favourite LBC shows with ad-free Catch Up, weekly competition entries and an exclusive newsletter. Subscribe to LBC Catch Up Plus from £4.99 a month
Britain’s number one tennis player, Arthur Fery, has lost another major match against Alexander Zverev, this time in Vienna.
Listen to this article
Fery lost in straight sets to the world number in the quarter-finals of the Erste Bank Open, after losing at the Wimbledon semi-finals to Zverev this summer.
The British player became a sensation over the summer when he reached the Wimbledon semi-finals as a wild card entrant.
However, the 24-year-old has struggled to reach the same heights as he did in July, losing 6-0 6-2 to the reigning French Open and US Open champion in Vienna.
Read more: Arthur Fery offers tennis lessons to Prince George and Princess Charlotte
Read more: Britain's Arthur Fery crashes out of Wimbledon after semi-final defeat to Alexander Zverev
The 29-year-old, who will become the second German man to top the rankings after Boris Becker in 1991, hit 19 winners as he breezed through in just 59 minutes.
Zverev will face either Matteo Berrettini or fifth seed Alex de Minaur in his 12th semi-final of the year.
“I definitely felt good,” Zverev said in his on-court interview.
“I think Arthur is a bit of a different opponent than I had yesterday, he doesn’t have the same firepower but he plays tactically extremely well and he’s extremely fast."
Zverev played Dutch player Tallon Griekspoor on October 29.
"I feel like when I have the ball on the racket like that it’s just a good day for me," said the German player.
"He has the score 6-0 6-2 but he shouldn’t put himself down too much, he’s 35 in the world, it’s his first full year on tour, and he’s doing amazing things.
“For him, I hope he keeps his head up and continues the work he’s doing.”
Earlier, Carlos Alcaraz booked his place in the semi-finals with a straight-sets victory over seventh seed Tommy Paul which took an hour and 50 minutes.
Seven-time grand slam champion Alcaraz, who has now won his past 24 matches at ATP 500 level, will face Daniil Medvedev for a place in the final.