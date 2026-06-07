The second seed claimed a 6-1 4-6 6-4 6-7 (5) 6-1 victory

Alexander Zverev clinched the title on Sunday. Picture: Getty

By Alex Storey

Alexander Zverev ended his long wait for a first grand slam title with a five-set victory over Flavio Cobolli in the French Open final.

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It is nearly six years since the German blew a golden chance to win the US Open against Dominic Thiem, while he also lost in Paris to Carlos Alcaraz two years ago and to Jannik Sinner at the Australian Open last year. Tenth seed Cobolli was an unexpected if not wholly unlikely opponent, and the Italian recovered well from a nervous start in his first slam final to push Zverev all the way before the second seed claimed a 6-1 4-6 6-4 6-7 (5) 6-1 victory. An emotional and exhausted Zverev collapsed onto the clay when a final overhead from Cobolli landed well long before the good friends shared a long hug. Read more: Kimi Antonelli becomes youngest winner of Monaco Grand Prix Read more: Gus Atkinson on Lord’s honours board again as England thrash New Zealand

Alexander Zverev of Germany celebrates victory as opponent Flavio Cobolli of Italy. Picture: Getty

Zverev is the first German man to win a slam singles title since Boris Becker at the Australian Open 30 years ago, while it is so long since a German won this title that the victor, Henner Henkel, later died at the Battle of Stalingrad. Both men had lost only two sets in reaching the final but Cobolli had been given a walkover in his semi-final after friend and countryman Matteo Arnaldi came down with an ill-timed stomach virus. Cobolli has been rising over the past couple of years and reached his first slam quarter-final at Wimbledon last year but this was a big step up for the 24-year-old. Initially it appeared it would be too big, with Zverev sweeping through the first set, breaking the Cobolli serve three times. The Italian was struggling to find the balance between consistency and aggression, but he geed himself up at the start of the second set and settled into the contest.

He finally applied some pressure to the Zverev serve at 3-3 and earned his reward, with the 29-year-old firing a forehand wide on break point. The Italian’s weakness comes in shot selection, and two missed forehands at 4-5 in the third set donated what was a hugely significant advantage to his opponent. Still there was the feeling that Zverev could beat himself, and the fourth set was a case in point. Twice he trailed by a break and twice he fought back, including playing a fine game to break Cobolli when he served for the set at 5-4.Zverev, who is a Type 1 diabetic, looked to be struggling physically, stretching out his legs, and he consulted the trainer after receiving a package from his team.

The players embrace after the match. Picture: Getty