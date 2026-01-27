Zverev is through to the semi-finals at the Australian Open for the fourth time.

Alexander Zverev celebrates his victory against Learner Tien. Picture: Getty

By Ella Bennett

Learner Tien showcased what makes him such an exciting talent in his first grand slam quarter-final before falling to Alexander Zverev at the Australian Open.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The 20-year-old American was bidding to become the youngest man to reach the last four in Melbourne for 34 years, but instead it was third seed Zverev who moved through to a 10th slam semi-final after a 6-3 6-7 (5) 6-1 7-6 (3) victory. “Learner from the baseline was playing unbelievable,” said an impressed Zverev. “I don’t think I’ve played anyone who plays that well from the baseline for a very long time. “I don’t know what Michael Chang has done with him in the off-season, but it’s incredible. Without my 20 something aces, I probably would not have won today.” Read more: Novak Djokovic's insane workout to stay at the top at 38 Read more: Emma Raducanu’s Australian Open campaign ends in second round

Learner Tien (USA ) in action against Alexander Zverev (GER). Picture: Getty

Tien’s rise is rapid and accelerating and his crowd-pleasing game was a big hit with the crowd on Rod Laver Arena, who could enjoy the cool air conditioning after the roof was closed because of extreme heat. The cut-off mark of five on the tournament’s heat stress scale was reached just before the players walked onto court, meaning the whole contest was played indoors. That would have been welcome news for the players, too, with temperatures pushing into the mid 40s outside. Zverev had the edge in the opening set but Tien, who is coached by former French Open champion Chang, hung with the German in the second. Tien lacks the raw power of his opponent or the German’s potent serve, which ultimately made the difference, but he already has a tremendous feel for the geometry of the court, while his hand skills on drop shots and at the net repeatedly caught Zverev out.

Alexander Zverev speaking at a media conference after winning his match against Learner Tien. Picture: Getty