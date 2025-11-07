Brahim Kaddour-Cherif, a 24-year-old Algerian national, was accidentally freed from HMP Wandsworth prison on October 29

Handout body worn camera video grab issued by the Metropolitan Police dated 09/09/25 of the initial arrest of 24-year-old Algerian national Brahim Kaddour Cherif. Picture: MPS

By Henry Moore

The foreign sex offender wrongly freed from Wandsworth prison has been arrested.

Brahim Kaddour-Cherif, a 24-year-old Algerian national, was accidentally freed from the London prison on October 29 and has been at large since. The sex offender was arrested in Finsbury Park, North London, at around 11:30am today. Officers confirmed his identity and arrested him for being unlawfully at large. He was also arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker in relation to a previous incident. Read more: Lammy under mounting pressure over prison release chaos as manhunt for sex offender enters third day Read more: Full timeline of HMP Wandsworth prison release blunders - as two more inmates accidentally freed

Brahim Kaddour-Cherif was released in error from HMP Wandsworth on 29 October. . Picture: MPS

He said it was not his fault as he was arrested by Metropolitan Police officers in north London following his mistaken release from prison. Footage of the 24-year-old’s arrest, captured by Sky News, showed him initially standing by the passenger window of a police van before officers arrested him, as a small group of people gathered on the pavement to watch – with some filming the scene on their phones. Wearing a grey hoodie, black beanie and black backpack, he denied that he was “Brahim” and, when asked if he knew him, said: “Everyone knows him he’s in (the) news.” Police began to handcuff his hands in front of him, telling him: “You’re going to be placed under arrest on suspicion of being wanted… because you look identical to the person released from custody. We’re arresting you to prevent your disappearance from location and to prevent any further harm to individuals by your release.” Police brought him to the back of the van and held up an image of Kaddour-Cherif next to his face before un-cuffing and re-cuffing his hands behind his back. Officers searched his backpack and found a laptop, umbrella and wallet. Before he was put in the back of the van, he turned to those gathered and said: “Look at the justice of the UK they release people by mistake after this they ‘ah ah ah’, it’s not my f****** fault.”

The Metropolitan Police issued an urgent appeal to find a 24-year-old Algerian, Brahim Kaddour-Cherif, who was accidentally released from HMP Wandsworth on October 29. Picture: Getty

He has been taken into custody and the prison service has been informed. A Met spokesperson said: "Officers have arrested Brahim Kaddour Cherif who was released in error from HMP Wandsworth on 29 October. "Cherif was spotted by a member of the public in Blackhorse Lane, Islington just before 11.30am. Officers responded immediately and he was arrested." Following the arrest, Deputy Prime Minister, David Lammy said: “I can confirm Brahim Kaddour-Cherif has been recaptured and is back in custody. “My thanks are with the police and staff at HMPPS who have been working around the clock. “We inherited a prison system in crisis and I’m appalled at the rate of releases in error this is causing. “I’m determined to grip this problem, but there is a mountain to climb which cannot be done overnight. “That is why I have ordered new tough release checks, commissioned an independent investigation into systemic failures, and begun overhauling archaic paper-based systems still used in some prisons.”

Sky News witnessed the arrest near Finsbury Park this morning (Friday). Picture: Sky News

Kaddour-Cherif most recently appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court in September on a charge of failing to comply with sex offender reporting requirements. He was serving time for trespass with an intent to steal but has previously committed sexual offences. He is not an asylum seeker and entered the UK legally on a tourist visa in 2019. However, he overstayed and was in the initial stages of being deported, it has been confirmed.

David Lammy faces mounting criticism over his handling of the mistaken prisoner release. Picture: House of Commons