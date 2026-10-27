Sacha Baron Cohen’s new film Ali G: Who Iz I? is on its way to streaming platforms tomorrow, just a week after it was released in cinemas.

Cohen’s famous character was brought to audiences first on Channel 4’s The 11 O’Clock Show in 1998, before leading to the spin-off Da Ali G Show in the early 2000s. Picture: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty

By Georgia Bell

Sacha Baron Cohen’s new film Ali G: Who Iz I? is on its way to streaming platforms tomorrow, just a week after it was released in cinemas.

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Cohen’s famous character was brought to audiences first on Channel 4’s The 11 O’Clock Show in 1998, before leading to the spin-off Da Ali G Show in the early 2000s. Ali G’s first full-length feature film, Ali G Indahouse, was released in 2002. The comedian has brought the character back out intermittently, including 2014’s Ali G: Rezurection, and he has occasionally appeared as him on talk shows and at awards ceremonies. During the summer, he was seen dressed as Ali G at Wimbledon, before the announcement of Who Iz I? Read more: Sacha Baron Cohen lands starring role in Quentin Tarantino’s first ever West End play Read more: Take That to perform at Prince of Wales's Earthshot prize in Mumbai

Sacha Baron Cohen’s new film Ali G: Who Iz I? is on its way to streaming platforms tomorrow, just a week after it was released in cinemas. Picture: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty

In the latest instalment of the Ali G universe, “After 20 years spent ‘chillin’, tokin’ and bonin’’, Ali G is shocked to discover that his long-term girlfriend, Julie, is eight months pregnant. Faced with an extra mouth to feed, he gets off his batty and heads to America to reclaim his former glory… but soon encounters adversaries who will ultimately threaten his and his child’s very existence. Sacha Baron Cohen’s new film marks his directorial debut,” reads the film’s logline. The movie premiered in cinemas on Friday, October 23rd, but last night, the comedian announced on X that it will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video from Wednesday. The announcement was met with bemused comments from fans, one of which replied: I mean, I don't think this even counts as a flop. It's like the film was never released in cinemas. That's how bad this is.” “Wow that flopped hard!!!!” another wrote. The box office figures for the film have not been released yet, but film critics have largely slammed the project – which now has a 48 per cent score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Ali G’s first full length feature film Ali G Indahouse was released in 2002. Picture: Pictorial Press Ltd/Alamy

The comedian has been criticised for perpetuating harmful racist stereotypes. One user on X commented: “He was funny (despite the character riffing off stereotypes and prejudices towards Blacks and Muslims) 25 years ago. Today is like a carton of milk that’s one week expired.” In an essay for Time Magazine, Baron Cohen wrote that this is “the very reason I resurrected him.” “The world he’s returned to is, in many ways, worse than the one he left 20 years ago,” he said “All the prejudices my characters are designed to expose haven’t just lingered—they’ve metastasized. “I’ve always designed my characters and comedy as vehicles to expose prejudice, bias, and stupidity, though I realise not everyone sees them that way,” he went on. “Like a good bouffon, [Ali G] undermines that establishment – not the culture he loves and borrows from.”