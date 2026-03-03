Ali Khamenei's son Mojtaba has been named as Iran's new Supreme Leader, Iranian media says after his father was killed in US-Israeli strikes on Saturday.

The independent news outlet reported that the IRGC heavily pressured the assembled group of clerics to select Mojtaba as the regime's new leader.

Mojtaba, 56, is the second-eldest son of the slain leader.

Iran International is reporting that Mojtaba, who has links to the regime's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), was chosen by the Assembly of Experts to succeed his father on Tuesday.

According to the constitution of the Islamic Republic, the Assembly of Experts choose the Supreme Leader of the regime.

The members of the Assembly themselves are elected by Iranian voters for eight-year terms.

Iran's state media confirmed that the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei had been killed on Sunday.

The announcement came hours after President Donald Trump confirmed on Truth Social that Khamenei was killed in strikes on Iran by the United States and Israel.

State media outlet Tasnim said: "The Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution was martyred at his workplace in the Leader's House

"At the time of his martyrdom, he was performing his assigned duties and was present at his workplace (his office), and this cowardly attack occurred in the early hours of Saturday morning."