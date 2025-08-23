Ali Miraj accuses caller Mark of following the 'liberal metropolitan elite' tradition of 'not engaging' with the small boat crisis.

LBC's Ali Miraj debates with caller Mark, who believes that 'every Reform voter is a brainwashed dimwit'. Mark argues that a lot of people believe England is 'some kind of utopia' and migrants are 'horribly spoiling it'.

He goes on to say that those people need to 'wake up and smell the coffee'.

Ali challenges Mark's description of Reform voters, branding it 'ridiculous', and accuses him of being part of the 'establishment, burying its head in the sand'.