A prolific people smuggler has been jailed after migrants were seen fleeing a yacht his network had ran aground near a British beach. Picture: National Crime Agency

By Chay Quinn

A prolific people smuggler has been jailed after migrants were seen fleeing a yacht his network had ran aground near a British beach.

Ali Omar Karim, who smuggled people to the country via small boats and HGVs, was jailed for eight years and seven months on Wednesday at Maidstone Crown Court. Officers identified him after a yacht ran aground in Rye, east Sussex, and CCTV showed people jumping from the vessel and swimming to shore while others travelled in a dinghy before fleeing across land, the agency said. Some 14 individuals from Iran, Iraq and Albania, including two children, were then detained within two hours by Border Force officers. The NCA said its investigation uncovered that Karim was in control of a network of people smugglers across northern Europe and the Middle East. Read More: French police 'allowed two-thirds of migrant crossings to reach Britain' despite UK sending millions to Macron Read More: France bans 10 UK ‘far-right activists’ over destruction of small boats

Ali Omar Karim, who smuggled people to the country via small boats and HGVs, was jailed for eight years and seven months on Wednesday at Maidstone Crown Court (pictured). Picture: Alamy

Evidence on the 47-year-old's phone suggested people who were trafficked paid between £800 and £1,000 to get into the EU before paying a larger amount to travel onwards from France to the UK, according to the agency. Messages revealed Karim had discussed charging migrants £1,650 each for a crossing in an HGV in November 2022. A lorry was stopped in Calais on November 17 2022, and two Iraqi nationals were found hidden inside the trailer. Further evidence showed Karim, of Alderman Gardens in Portsmouth, had also been involved in organising fake visas so that people could travel by plane, the NCA said.

Migrants arriving in Britain by small boats per year since 2018 2025: 41,472 2024: 36,816 2023: 29,437 2022: 45,774 2021: 28,526 2020: 8,466 2019: 1,843 2018: 299 Source: Home Office