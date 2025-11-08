Ten years after Alice Figueiredo took her life, an NHS trust and ward manager will be sentenced for health and safety failings

Alice Figueiredo was being treated at Goodmayes Hospital when she took her own life. Picture: Met Police/Alamy

By Poppy Jacobs

An NHS trust and ward manager will be sentenced next week for health and safety failings - over a decade after a 22-year-old took her own life in a secure mental health hospital.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Warning: This article contains references to suicide. Earlier this year, a jury found the North East London NHS Foundation Trust and ward manager Benjamin Aninakwa did not do enough to prevent Alice Figueiredo from killing herself. The decisions were reached after the joint-longest jury deliberation in English legal history. Alice Figueiredo was 22 years old when she took her own life at London's Goodmayes Hospital in July 2015. She had attempted to harm herself 39 times in the five months prior to her death. Her parents sat through seven months of difficult and graphic evidence, which they told reporters re-traumatised them. Read more: Danish-inspired immigration shake-up expected from Home Secretary Read more: White House rages against BBC after they 'doctored' speech of President Trump on January 6

Alice Figueiredo was 22 years old when she took her own life at Goodmayes Hospital in 2015. Picture: Alamy

Jane Figueiredo, the victim's mother, said the trial was "very distressing" and said organisations must "stop dismissing and fobbing off" families, friends and carers when they raise concerns. "You know that she's been failed at every point all the way along, and you're also reliving the suffering that she went through. "It's adding trauma on top of the wound that you've already got, the worst wound you can imagine, of losing your child." Stepfather of Ms Figueiredo, Max, added they will "always maintain that the NELFT was grossly negligent" in the management of activites that led to the death of his stepdaughter. "Mr (Wes) Streeting, if you are listening today, you need to hold these trust managers to account," he said.

Alice Figueiredo was 'failed at every point', say family. Picture: Alamy

The North East London NHS Foundation Trust (NELFT) had been charged with corporate manslaughter. After a months-long trial, it was found not guilty, but was instead found guilty of failing to ensure the health and safety of non-employees. A not guilty verdict was also returned for hospital ward manager Benjamin Aninakwa, who was charged with gross negligence manslaughter. Aninakwa also denied a charge of failing to take reasonable care for the health and safety of patients on the ward, but was found guilty. Aninakwa was accused of failing to remove items from the ward capable of use for self-harm. He was also accused of failing to ensure incidents of self-harm were recorded, considered and addressed.

The Old Bailey heard that Ms Figueiredo had a history of self-harm, with more than 10 previous attempts. Picture: Getty