Alice Figueiredo: NHS trust and ward manager to be sentenced a decade after her death
Ten years after Alice Figueiredo took her life, an NHS trust and ward manager will be sentenced for health and safety failings
An NHS trust and ward manager will be sentenced next week for health and safety failings - over a decade after a 22-year-old took her own life in a secure mental health hospital.
Warning: This article contains references to suicide.
Earlier this year, a jury found the North East London NHS Foundation Trust and ward manager Benjamin Aninakwa did not do enough to prevent Alice Figueiredo from killing herself.
The decisions were reached after the joint-longest jury deliberation in English legal history.
Alice Figueiredo was 22 years old when she took her own life at London's Goodmayes Hospital in July 2015. She had attempted to harm herself 39 times in the five months prior to her death.
Her parents sat through seven months of difficult and graphic evidence, which they told reporters re-traumatised them.
Jane Figueiredo, the victim's mother, said the trial was "very distressing" and said organisations must "stop dismissing and fobbing off" families, friends and carers when they raise concerns.
"You know that she's been failed at every point all the way along, and you're also reliving the suffering that she went through.
"It's adding trauma on top of the wound that you've already got, the worst wound you can imagine, of losing your child."
Stepfather of Ms Figueiredo, Max, added they will "always maintain that the NELFT was grossly negligent" in the management of activites that led to the death of his stepdaughter.
"Mr (Wes) Streeting, if you are listening today, you need to hold these trust managers to account," he said.
The North East London NHS Foundation Trust (NELFT) had been charged with corporate manslaughter. After a months-long trial, it was found not guilty, but was instead found guilty of failing to ensure the health and safety of non-employees.
A not guilty verdict was also returned for hospital ward manager Benjamin Aninakwa, who was charged with gross negligence manslaughter.
Aninakwa also denied a charge of failing to take reasonable care for the health and safety of patients on the ward, but was found guilty.
Aninakwa was accused of failing to remove items from the ward capable of use for self-harm. He was also accused of failing to ensure incidents of self-harm were recorded, considered and addressed.
Ms Figueiredo was described as a bright and gifted young woman, who had been head girl at her school.
However, she struggled with her mental health and had been diagnosed with both an eating disorder, as well as bipolar affective disorder.
Ms Figueiredo was admitted to Hepworth Ward in February 2015, where she was placed in an acute psychiatric unit at Goodmayes Hospital.
Despite reported attempts to ensure her safety, Ms Figueiredo took her own life on July 7, 2015.
In a statement, the North East London NHS Foundation Trust said: "We are deeply sorry for Alice's death, and we extend our heartfelt condolences to her family and loved ones.
"We have taken significant steps to continually improve the physical and social environment, deliberately designed to support recovery, safety, wellbeing, and assist our workforce in delivering compassionate care."
Although the convictions have brought some justice for the family of Ms Figueiredo, they say they have never received a personal apology from the hospital and will never have complete closure.
If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, contact the Samaritans helpline on 116 123 for free support 24/7, 365 days a year.