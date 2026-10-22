Tom Skerritt, whose film roles included Alien, M*A*S*H, and Top Gun, has died aged 93, his manager said.

In Ridley Scott's 1979 science-fiction horror Alien, Skerritt played Dallas, captain of the Nostromo spacecraft. The film also starred Sigourney Weaver, John Hurt and Ian Holm.

The film, released during the Vietnam War, was nominated for five Academy Awards.

Skerritt, who was born in Detroit and worked in film and television from the 1960s to the 2020s, died on Wednesday of natural causes, ABC7 reported, citing a statement from his family.

Skerritt told interviewer Peter Sobczynski in 2019: "It is spontaneity and impulse that make the difference, and that is what I felt we had with Alien. Every one of us had that immediate rapport with each other – the respect that I had for the other actors and the respect that they had for me."

He said he had welcomed the fact that Weaver's character Ripley became the film's hero.

"When I read the script, one of the things that I liked most about it was that the woman becomes the hero. I loved that," he said.

Skerritt also appeared in Steel Magnolias, The Turning Point, A River Runs Through It, Harold And Maude, Ice Castles, The Dead Zone, Poltergeist III, Contact, Tears Of The Sun and Ted.

In Tony Scott's 1986 film Top Gun, he played naval aviation instructor Viper Metcalf.

On television, Skerritt starred as a Wisconsin sheriff in CBS drama Picket Fences from 1992 to 1996. He won an Emmy for outstanding lead actor in a drama series in 1993.

Born in Detroit on August 25 1933, Skerritt served in the US Air Force before making his film debut alongside Robert Redford in the 1962 film War Hunt.

He is survived by five children.