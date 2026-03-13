Alireza Askari, 42, has been jailed for killing his ex-wife Paria Veisi, 37, at their former home in Cardiff. Picture: SouthWalesPolice

A man has been jailed for at least 26 years for murdering his ex-wife and burying her in his back garden.

Alireza Askari, 42, admitted killing Paria Veisi, 37, at the property they had previously shared in Penylan, Cardiff, in April last year. Cardiff Crown Court heard Ms Veisi had recently separated from her husband and moved out of the house earlier that month. It was in the garden of the property that police found her body, buried in a "makeshift grave" concealed by patio slabs, soil and newly-planted flowers. On Friday, Mrs Justice Stacey sentenced Askari to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 26 years for the "cold-blooded murder" of Ms Veisi. William Hughes KC, prosecuting, said Askari had murdered his ex-wife in the conservatory of the address, before attempting to destroy any evidence with the assistance of his aunt, Maryam Delavary. The court previously heard Askari and Ms Veisi moved to the UK from Iran in 2010 and had married, but were living separately at the time of the murder.

Analysis of Askari's phone found he had been texting a woman in Iran, believed to be his girlfriend, prior to the killing. In one message, he told the woman: "I'm planning for them to kill her in Iran." On the day of the attack, Askari purchased the suspected murder weapon, a set of kitchen knives, from a supermarket before returning home. Mr Hughes said: "It is the prosecution case that the first defendant, Alireza Askari, murdered Paria Veisi at around 4.30pm on April 12 in the conservatory of his home address. "After Alireza Askari had murdered Paria Veisi, he prevented the lawful burial of her body by placing her remains in a makeshift grave in the garden."

Later that afternoon, Askari rang Delavary, his aunt, who travelled from London to Cardiff in a taxi, before making another trip to the supermarket, where he purchased bleach, compost and plants. Mr Hughes said: "The prosecution case is that, on arrival, Maryam Delavary was to assist in the covering up of Paria's murder." A friend of Ms Veisi contacted South Wales Police the day after the murder, raising concerns that she was "being kept against her will by her ex-husband" and a missing person investigation was subsequently launched. On April 15, Askari was arrested while driving back to Cardiff from Birmingham and canisters containing caustic soda were found inside the vehicle. Mr Hughes said: "These chemicals, say the prosecution, were to be used in the destruction of Paria's remains." Following a search of the property, Ms Veisi's body was found in the rear garden beneath patio slabs, soil and newly-planted flowers. She had suffered four stab wounds, with injuries to her chest and neck.

