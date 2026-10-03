The 51-year-old presenter reassured fans that she was doing well and that she was undergoing further checks after she was helped off the set by her co-host Dermot O'Leary

Hammond, 51, was taken ill while presenting This Morning on Friday. Picture: Alamy

By Isobel Anderson Morris

Alison Hammond has given fans a health update after suddenly leaving the live programme midway through Friday’s show.

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Hammond, 51, was taken ill while presenting the programme and later revealed she experienced “a little bit of a palpitation” during the live broadcast. The presenter was helped off the set by her co-host Dermot O'Leary after she was seen clutching her chest, before leaving the programme at around 11.30am during a feature about pets. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Hammond reassured fans that she was doing well and explained that she was undergoing further checks. She said: "I know you're all worried about me. Honestly, I am fine, first of all. “I'm getting me old ticker checked out. I had a little bit of a palpitation, and now I'm getting it all checked out, but I think I'm okay. Read more: Motorhead guitarist Phil Campbell died from multi-organ failure after ‘necessary’ surgeries Read more: Jim Carrey marries long-term girlfriend in private LA ceremony

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Hammond reassured fans that she was doing well. Picture: Alison Hammond/Instagram

She added: “I'm hoping it was just a little panic attack or something like that.” Hammond went on to thank those who had looked after her, adding: “Thanks to everyone at the NHS, who did the checks on my heart, lungs and bloods.’ The Bake-Off star said she was hoping the tests would give her an answer, adding: “ which would mean I had a massive panic attack on live TV.”. She revealed she was new to experiencing panic attacks, saying: “ I need to learn more about it," she added. Hammond also praised O'Leary for supporting her after she became unwell, saying: "Dermot has just been incredible.”. O'Leary, 53, explained Hammond's absence when the show returned from a break, telling viewers: "Welcome back to This Morning, Alison is feeling a little unwell, so she's just had to duck out.”.

Hammond was taken to hospital after she experienced “a little bit of a palpitation” during the live broadcast. Picture: Alison Hammond/Instagram