Alison Hammond has spoken about how she feared she was having a heart attack on air when she had to rush off ITV's This Morning midway through the programme last week.

The presenter was taken to hospital to have a heart check-up after appearing to clutch her chest as she left the show. Later it emerged she had suffered a panic attack.

Returning to the show on Friday she said: "I couldn't catch my breath and I genuinely thought I was having a heart attack. I'm so glad I'm here. I feel so grateful. I feel so thankful to God, to everything in life.

"It felt like a heart attack. It was very real."

She added: "It was the first time I've ever experienced anything like that. Secondly it was live on TV so I thought, oh my gosh, my son might be watching.

"So I just ran. I ran off TV. I would never do that normally but I just couldn't catch my breath."