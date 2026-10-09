Alison Hammond feared she was having a heart attack during live TV show in terrifying health ordeal
The presenter had a heart check-up after appearing to clutch her chest on air. Later it emerged she had suffered a panic attack.
Enjoy your favourite LBC shows with ad-free Catch Up, weekly competition entries and an exclusive newsletter. Subscribe to LBC Catch Up Plus from £4.99 a month
Alison Hammond has spoken about how she feared she was having a heart attack on air when she had to rush off ITV's This Morning midway through the programme last week.
Listen to this article
The presenter was taken to hospital to have a heart check-up after appearing to clutch her chest as she left the show. Later it emerged she had suffered a panic attack.
Returning to the show on Friday she said: "I couldn't catch my breath and I genuinely thought I was having a heart attack. I'm so glad I'm here. I feel so grateful. I feel so thankful to God, to everything in life.
"It felt like a heart attack. It was very real."
She added: "It was the first time I've ever experienced anything like that. Secondly it was live on TV so I thought, oh my gosh, my son might be watching.
"So I just ran. I ran off TV. I would never do that normally but I just couldn't catch my breath."
Read More: Alison Hammond gives fans health update after exit midway through presenting show
Speaking about the panic attack, she explained."It just was like a wave, something which I've now found out is adrenaline. That came into my body. I couldn't catch my breath and I genuinely thought I was having a heart attack."
Hammond said she had been unsure about returning to This Morning - but felt that if she didn't come back this week, she may never do so.
"I'll be honest with you, I was anxious about coming back. But I thought, if I don't come back today, I probably wouldn't come back... because then I would have made a thing that it's This Morning that's causing the panic.
"But it can happen anywhere. It comes in ebbs and flows."
Following her departure from last Friday's episode, Hammond posted a video from a hospital bed saying she was "getting my old ticker checked out" after what she described as "a little bit of a palpitation", which she hoped "was just a little panic attack".
She missed the Attitude Awards on Wednesday, where she won the The Honorary Gay Award.
The Birmingham-born presenter also hosts TV shows including This Morning, The Great British Bake Off and For the Love of Dogs.