Britain owes all its black citizens reparations due to its role in the slave trade, Sir Lenny Henry has argued.

The pair add that “the reason we have racism today and also …why black British people are grossly over-represented in the prison population” –including other inequalities such as higher levels of black unemployment – are “all because of the transatlantic slave trade”.

“We personally deserve money for the effects of slavery,” they write.

They say all black people experience the impacts of modern racism following slavery and are owed compensation.

In a forthcoming book, co-authored by TV executive and diversity charity boss Marcus Ryder, the pair argue that “all black British people … need reparations for slavery.”

The British comedian, 67, has called on the UK to handover £18trillion in compensatory payments to both Caribbean nations and individuals affected by the slave trade.

Reparations are not only morally justified but are needed for “ridding the world of racism”, they say.

Their book uses figures from the Brattle Report, a calculator by the Brattle Group, which estimates the amount Western powers owe to Britain’s former Caribbean colonies.

Its $100trillion total considers issues such as loss of freedom, mental trauma, and slaves’ loss of potential wages.

The Caribbean islands of Jamaica, Antigua, St Kitts, Nevis and Barbados, were all part of the British Empire and connected Britain to Western Africa and the Americas.

They formed a crucial part of the triangular transatlantic slave trade between these countries and Britain.

The majority of Britain's 2.4 million black population are of African descent, the latest figures show.

Meanwhile, more than 15 million people were victims of the transatlantic slave, according to the United Nations.

Last year, Sir Keir Starmer confronted calls for the UK to pay reparations.

Speaking at an event in Samoa, another former colony, he said: “We must also acknowledge our shared history – especially when it’s hard.

"I understand the strength of feeling here. And that there are some calls to face up to the harms and injustices of the past through reparatory justice.

“The UK believes the most effective way to maintain a spirit of respect and dignity is by working together to make sure the future is not in the shadow of the past, but is illuminated by it."

At the same Commonwealth heads of government meeting, countries said that the “time had come” for a proper conversation regarding reparations.

The final communique signed by Commonwealth leaders - including Starmer - acknowledged calls for a discussion on reparations and said they "agreed that the time has come for a meaningful, truthful and respectful conversation towards forging a common future based on equity".

In a speech to member states, King Charles suggested that “dialogue” and other “creative” solutions could be found to address the issue.

The Big Payback by Lenny Henry and Marcus Ryder will be published by Faber October 9.