British number one Cameron Norrie crashed out of Wimbledon in the first round, in what is already turning out to be a tough year for the home contingent.

Former semi-finalist Norrie, 30, lost to world number 144 Michael Zheng in the first round on Monday.

It was a sad day for home hopes with all British players involved in the men's and women's singles losing, leaving just Katie Boulter and Katie Swan left in the women's draw.

The only Brit not to lose on Monday was Jack Pinnington Jones, although the wild card was two sets down when time was called on his game - potentially only delaying his fate until Tuesday.

Britain's hopes of a singles win at Wimbledon had already been dashed when Jack Draper followed Emma Raducanu in withdrawing before the tennis had even started.

British number two Draper, 24, revealed he has suffered a recurrence of his arm injury and was forced to withdraw on the eve of the tournament.

It comes just one day after British number one woman Raducanu also withdrew from the tournament with an injury, the 23-year-old writing on Instagram that a niggle has developed into a stress fracture.

The double withdrawal came as thousands of fans descended on SW19 for the first day of the All England championships, where play will be held over the next fortnight.

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