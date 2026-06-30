All British players left in Wimbledon: Norrie loses, Raducanu and Draper ruled out
The full list of men's and women's singles players competing in Wimbledon this fortnight - and if they are still in the main draw
British number one Cameron Norrie crashed out of Wimbledon in the first round, in what is already turning out to be a tough year for the home contingent.
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Former semi-finalist Norrie, 30, lost to world number 144 Michael Zheng in the first round on Monday.
It was a sad day for home hopes with all British players involved in the men's and women's singles losing, leaving just Katie Boulter and Katie Swan left in the women's draw.
The only Brit not to lose on Monday was Jack Pinnington Jones, although the wild card was two sets down when time was called on his game - potentially only delaying his fate until Tuesday.
Britain's hopes of a singles win at Wimbledon had already been dashed when Jack Draper followed Emma Raducanu in withdrawing before the tennis had even started.
British number two Draper, 24, revealed he has suffered a recurrence of his arm injury and was forced to withdraw on the eve of the tournament.
It comes just one day after British number one woman Raducanu also withdrew from the tournament with an injury, the 23-year-old writing on Instagram that a niggle has developed into a stress fracture.
The double withdrawal came as thousands of fans descended on SW19 for the first day of the All England championships, where play will be held over the next fortnight.
Read also: Serena Williams returns to Wimbledon singles after four-year absence
PA tennis reporter Eleanor Crooks said: "There is no doubting the quality and potential of Draper and Raducanu, but their physical fragility threatens to prevent them ever fulfilling that.
"Raducanu faces several weeks on the sidelines, with the US Open at the end of August appearing hugely unlikely, along with the Billie Jean King Cup Finals in China the following month.
"The former US Open champion must hope she has not made the problem significantly worse by attempting to push through for Wimbledon, with Raducanu admitting she was taking a risk.
"As well as more rehab for Draper, meanwhile, he must resolve his coaching situation after agreeing to work with Murray and former mentor James Trotman over the grass-court season."
Here are the British players who will play in the singles tournaments at Wimbledon.
All the British players still in the men's singles
- Jan Choinski (World No. 100)
- Arthur Fery (World No. 114)
- Toby Samuel (World No. 123)
- Jacob Fearnley (World No. 130)
- Billy Harris (World No. 142)
- Jack Pinnington Jones (World No. 145)
- Harry Wendelken (World No. 203)
British players in the women's singles
- Katie Boulter (World No. 60)
- Katie Swan (World No. 379)