At least four charities have distanced themselves from Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, by removing her as a patron after her apology to Jeffrey Epstein was revealed.

Children's hospice Julia's House said on Monday that the former royal, who has been divorced from Prince Andrew since 1996, would no longer represent them.

Natasha Allergy Research Foundation then also cut ties with the duchess after it was reported that she had apologised to sex offender Epstein for disowning him publicly.

"I know you feel hellaciously let down by me from what you were either told or read and I must humbly apologise to you and your heart for that," she said in a 2011 email to Epstein.

Prevent Breast Cancer and the Children's Literacy Charity have also ended their connections with the duchess.

Epstein had, from 2005, been the subject of investigations into sexual offences and killed himself in 2019, having been imprisoned, convicted of sex trafficking.

Prince Andrew had also been exposed for his dealings with Epstein well beyond his initial 2008 conviction, but his former wife is now facing repercussions.

These are the charities with which they are still associated as of September 22.