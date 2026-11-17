All of the Christmas songs released so far in 2026: From Olivia Rodrigo to Sam Fender
Musicians are releasing their Christmas songs early this year and there are already a few tunes to hear
Enjoy your favourite LBC shows with ad-free Catch Up, weekly competition entries and an exclusive newsletter. Subscribe to LBC Catch Up Plus from £4.99 a month
Christmas has come early for fans in 2026, with artists including Olivia Rodrigo releasing festive numbers in November to try and compete with the established hits.
Listen to this article
Sam Fender, Elton John, and Alanis Morissette are among the artists who have already put out songs to try and find room on the increasingly full Christmas playlists.
Present-day musicians have had their work cut out for them in the streaming age to try and land a seasonal hit, with Mariah Carey and Wham! both making the UK top 10 from the start of November.
Rodrigo has taken an 'if you can't beat them, join them' approach to her first festive song, Take Me Home (4 Christmas), which pays tribute to The Waitresses' 1981 hit Christmas Wrapping in style and tone.
Chris Butler, who wrote Christmas Wrapping, said he had not heard of Rodrigo when she reached out to ask permission but now has high hopes Take Me Home can break into the canon.
"It's going to be a smash, maybe even that elusive Christmas number one contest they have every year in the UK," he said.
Here are some of the songs that have already been released.
Olivia Rodrigo - Take Me Home (4 Christmas)
Rodrigo's song tells the story of a woman wanting her partner to show "serious commitment" and take her to his parents' house for Christmas.
The singer stars in the video, which also features Cynthia Nixon and Ben Marshall as her boyfriend.
Sam Fender - You Can't Always Get What You Want
Fender's cover of the Rolling Stones has been released on its own terms after being used as the soundtrack for the John Lewis Christmas advert for the year.
The Geordie singer-songwriter enlisted the John Spence high school choir and Easington Colliery band for the song.
Elton John and CMAT - Step Into Christmas
Sir Elton has teamed up with the Irish Ivor Novello-winning singer CMAT for a new version of his 1973 classic.
In recent years, he has also twice soundtracked the John Lewis ad and also released two versions of Merry Christmas alongside Ed Sheeran.
Alanis Morissette with Steve Martin and Brandi Carlile - Beautiful Star of Bethlehem
Morissette has released an album of Christmas covers called Good Weather for Immaculate Conception.
The Canadian has roped in Brandi Carlile and Steve Martin for Beautiful Star of Bethlehem.
Kate Nash - Christmas Eve
And leaving it until the comparative 11th hour is Kate Nash, who released Christmas Eve on Tuesday, November 17.
The singer has announced that this is a single from an album out in January, after she supports Jamie T on tour next month.