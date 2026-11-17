Christmas has come early for fans in 2026, with artists including Olivia Rodrigo releasing festive numbers in November to try and compete with the established hits.

Sam Fender, Elton John, and Alanis Morissette are among the artists who have already put out songs to try and find room on the increasingly full Christmas playlists.

Present-day musicians have had their work cut out for them in the streaming age to try and land a seasonal hit, with Mariah Carey and Wham! both making the UK top 10 from the start of November.

Rodrigo has taken an 'if you can't beat them, join them' approach to her first festive song, Take Me Home (4 Christmas), which pays tribute to The Waitresses' 1981 hit Christmas Wrapping in style and tone.

Chris Butler, who wrote Christmas Wrapping, said he had not heard of Rodrigo when she reached out to ask permission but now has high hopes Take Me Home can break into the canon.

"It's going to be a smash, maybe even that elusive Christmas number one contest they have every year in the UK," he said.

Here are some of the songs that have already been released.

Olivia Rodrigo - Take Me Home (4 Christmas)