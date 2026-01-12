Malaysia and Indonesia have both blocked their citizens from accessing Twitter’s in-house chatbot Grok, with other countries being encouraged to do the same.

Both Asian countries stopped access to the AI system after authorities said it was being misused to generate sexually explicit and non-consensual images.

The ban, which came in over the weekend, is said to be temporary but might see neighbouring countries also take steps to limit public access to Grok.

"The government sees non-consensual sexual deepfakes as a serious violation of human rights, dignity and the safety of citizens in the digital space," the Indonesian government said.

In the UK, Ofcom has launched a formal investigation into Grok and set a deadline of January 9 for Twitter (which is now known as X) bosses to “explain what steps it has taken to comply with its duties to protect its users in the UK".

It is looking into whether users are being protected from the sexualising capabilities of the programme

Last week, Grok limited image generation and editing to paying users following global backlash over sexualised deepfakes of people, but critics say it did not fully address the problem.

British prime minister Sir Keir Starmer said: “That move… that simply turns an AI feature that allows the creation of unlawful images into a premium service.

“It’s not a solution. In fact, it’s insulting the victims of misogyny and sexual violence."

Here is the situation as it stands.